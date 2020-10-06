Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Landscape Architect Keith Simpson presents “BluHome,” Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Virtual Lecture: How to Look at an Abstract Painting, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Virtual Lecture: The Psychology of Art, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Architect Mark Markiewicz lectures on Eero Saarinen, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Conversation: The Body Paramount: Gender, Tradition, and Design in the Work of Ruby Sky Stiler, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum.

Crafts

RAC Art Class: Creative Explorations, Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Nov. 18, 4:30-5:45 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $225. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Oct. 14, 3:30-5 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Oct. 19, 1-2 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, Oct. 22, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

Italian Cooking with Sally Maraventano, Oct. 13, 3-4:30 p.m. Sally Maraventano, chef and founder of Cuciana Casalinga, a home-based Italian cooking school, shares her tips and recipes on how to make a simple fall soup and bruschetta. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something to virtually “show and tell” with the group. This session is all about soup. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Health

Online Medicare Bootcamp, Oct. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about Medicare enrollment. Free. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

History & Antiques

Virtual Lecture: Whaleboat Wars on Long Island Sound during the American Revolution, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Led by historian Ed Hynes. Free; registration required. Suggested donation of $5 to help Weston Historical Society. Info: www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

“Caring for the Vote: Mothers and Suffragists in Wilton,” a talk by Dr. Julie Hughes on Zoom, Oct. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Literature

Poetry with Judson Scruton: The Bridge - Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over The Roaring 20s, Oct. 8, 15, & 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Judson Scruton presents a four-week online literature seminar using Hart Crane’s, The Bridge, as a vehicle for examining the interrelationships between Crane’s poetry and the arts and culture of the 1920s. Free. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Virtual Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, Oct. 10 & 17, 3-4 p.m., led by Mark Schenker, of Yale College. Advance registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers — Beloved, Oct. 14, noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar discusses Beloved by Toni Morrison. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Nonfiction Chat at Norwalk Public Library Live on Zoom, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. Au Revoir, Tristesse: Lessons in Happiness from French Literature by Viv Groskop (available on Hoopla), and Socrates Express: In Search of Life Lessons from Dead Philosophers by Eric Weiner (available in print), will be featured. Registration: vkramer@norwalkpl.org.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin: Bearing Witness, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. via Zoom. JP Howard, New York poet, educator, and Baldwin scholar, will give an overview of Baldwin as a multi-genre writer, activist, and essayist. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Virtual Author Talk: Architect Donald M. Rattner talks about his book “My Creative Space,” Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/121378174387.

Wilton Reads Book Discussion — Tales of the Jazz Age, Oct. 28, noon-1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads — F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Jazz Age with Mark Schenker, Oct. 31, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin: Bearing Witness, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Discussion of Baldwin’s, The Fire Next Time. Book copies available at the Ridgefield Library or at ridgefieldlibrary.org. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes. Discussion on James Baldwin.Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin’s Fire, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Miscellany

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, Oct. 19, 7-7:45 p.m. Educational consultant, Matthew Greene hosts a live Q&A session about testing, deferring admission and the latest updates on the college scene. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Social Security Strategies To Maximize Benefits & Your Retirement, Oct. 21, noon-1 p.m. or 5- 6 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Music

Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop, Wednesdays, Oct. 20-Nov. 25, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Led by celebrity voice coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer A.J. Gundell. Cost: $300-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nature & Science

Stocking Browns, Rainbows, Brooks and Tigers, a virtual talk, Oct. 16, 1-2 p.m. Meet fisheries biologist and CARE coordinator Justin Wiggins to explore fish diversity and health of water ecosystems through fish stocking. Registration required. Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., Nov. 14-Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at the website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Theater

Jeffrey Tambor Teaches the Art of the Monologue, Tuesdays, Oct. 20-Dec. 8, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Cost: $300-$495. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Writing

CT Poetry Society Workshop — Online Zoom Meeting, Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Free; registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Focus on Fiction: Adult Writing Program via Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Oct. 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.