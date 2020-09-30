Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Virtual Gallery Talk: Andrew Forge: An Artist’s Perspective, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Virtual Art in Focus: Andrew Forge, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Landscape Architect Keith Simpson presents “BluHome,” Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Virtual Lecture: How to Look at an Abstract Painting, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Virtual Lecture: The Psychology of Art, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Architect Mark Markiewicz lectures on Eero Saarinen, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Conversation: The Body Paramount: Gender, Tradition, and Design in the Work of Ruby Sky Stiler, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum.

Crafts

Virtual Pastel and Sip, Oct. 1, 4:30-6 p.m. via Zoom. RAC Instructor Becky Holden will lead participants through a soft pastel drawing in the style of Georgia O’Keefe. Cost: $30. Info: rowaytonarts.org/workshops, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

DAC Sip and Paint Workshop: Monet’s Waterlilies, Adults, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $50. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

RAC Art Class: Creative Explorations, Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Nov. 18, 4:30-5:45 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $225. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Oct. 14, 3:30-5 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Oct. 19, 1-2 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, Oct. 22, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

Italian Cooking with Sally Maraventano, Oct. 13, 3-4:30 p.m. Sally Maraventano, chef and founder of Cuciana Casalinga, a home-based Italian cooking school, shares her tips and recipes on how to make a simple fall soup and bruschetta. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something to virtually “show and tell” with the group. This session is all about soup. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Health

Online Medicare Bootcamp, Oct. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about Medicare enrollment. Free. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

History & Antiques

Virtual Lecture: Whaleboat Wars on Long Island Sound during the American Revolution, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Led by historian Ed Hynes. Free; registration required. Suggested donation of $5 to help Weston Historical Society. Info: www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Literature

Wilton Reads - Tales of the Jazz Age Book Giveaway, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 1-3. Free paperback copies of Tales of the Jazz Age at the Wilton Library’s drive thru window, while supplies last, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020, Oct. 1, with F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tales of the Jazz Age. Book giveaways, poetry lectures, book discussions, a jazz history lecture, a literary discussion, an art contest for teens, a jazz concert for kids and their families, are all part of the virtual programming at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registration required.

Poetry with Judson Scruton: The Bridge - Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over The Roaring 20s, Oct. 1, 8, 15, & 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Judson Scruton presents a four-week online literature seminar using Hart Crane’s, The Bridge, as a vehicle for examining the interrelationships between Crane’s poetry and the arts and culture of the 1920s. Free. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Webinar: The Human Planet with George Steinmetz and Andrew Revkin, Oct. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The acclaimed photographer and renowned science writer will discuss their new book, The Human Planet: Earth at the Dawn of the Anthropocene. Cost: $30-$45. Reservations/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Open VISIONS Forum: Finding the Moral High Ground/Challenges for USA’s Reboot, by author and Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal Peggy Noonan, a virtual lecture, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. Cost: $20. Registration/Info: quickcenter.com.

Virtual Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, Oct. 3, 10 & 17, 3-4 p.m., led by Mark Schenker, of Yale College. Advance registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Cortney Davis Reads Her Poetry — I Hear Their Voices Singing, Oct. 7, 5-6 p.m. Davis will read a selection of poems from her newest book, I Hear Their Voices Singing. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

AuthorSpeak: A Music Memoir with Talking Heads Founder Chris Frantz, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Wilton Library Readers — Beloved, Oct. 14, noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar discusses Beloved by Toni Morrison. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads Book Discussion — Tales of the Jazz Age, Oct. 28, noon-1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads — F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Jazz Age with Mark Schenker, Oct. 31, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Miscellany

Remote Lunch with Designer Jackie Shapiro, Oct. 1, 12:30 p.m. Cost: $55 includes lunch and designer lunch bag. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Navigating the College Application Process, Oct. 6, 5-6:15 p.m. For high school seniors and their parents. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, Oct. 19, 7-7:45 p.m. Educational consultant, Matthew Greene hosts a live Q&A session about testing, deferring admission and the latest updates on the college scene. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Social Security Strategies To Maximize Benefits & Your Retirement, Oct. 21, noon-1 p.m. or 5- 6 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Nature & Science

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at the website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Writing

Focus on Fiction: Adult Writing Program via Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Oct. 5, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop — Online Zoom Meeting, Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Free; registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

