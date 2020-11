Calendar: Art and history exhibits in Fairfield County

Art Centers

Carriage Barn Art Center’s 5th Annual Deck the Walls, Exhibit and Fundraiser, Nov. 29-Dec. 12. Wreaths available to buy or bid on, along with a selection of small, original artwork priced at $250 or less, through Dec. 4. Visitors can shop and take part in family art activities in the Carriage Barn courtyard, 681 South Ave., New Canaan, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The gallery will be open daily through Dec. 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: https://carriagebarn.org/.

The Golden Door, through Jan. 16, Silvermine Art Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan.

Exhibition examines the complex histories and cultural identities that define and enrich contemporary America. It is recommended that visitors to the galleries make an appointment by calling 203-966-9700, ext. 3, or emailing sacgallery@silvermineart.org. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. All programs cancelled until March 26. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

The Story of Women Exhibition, through Nov. 19, MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Features artwork inspired by WOMEN: their stories, their role in society, their duality, their struggles, their successes, their journey, and their future. Also accessible in virtual format. Info: milfordarts.org.

Brookfield Craft Center, Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Museums

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Info: 203-778-8337, info@danburyrail.org.

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: aldrichart.org. Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29. Twenty Twenty Exhibition, through March 14. Frank Stella’s Stars, A Survey through May 9. Genesis Belanger: Through the Eye of a Needle through May 9. Info: aldrichart.org.

“She Sweeps with Many-Colored Brooms,” Paintings and Prints by Emily Mason, Nov. 22-March 21, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Member Appreciation Weekend, Nov. 20-22; members-only preview of the new exhibition Nov. 20-21. Reservations/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376, ext. 311.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Currently closed: Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Currently closed: Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Christmas Playtime at the Mansion, through Jan. 3, The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The Museum will offer tours of the new exhibit on a limited basis. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

The New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Libraries

48th annual Mark Twain Library Art Show, virtually and in person, Dec. 6-13. Virtual Art Show premiere Dec. 5, 7 p.m., 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Proceeds benefit the Mark Twain Library. Free. Tickets/Info: www.marktwainlibrary.org/fundraising/art/, 203-938-2545.

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6334.

Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: www.nchistory.org.

35th Annual American Artisan Show to Benefit Wilton Historical Society, online, through Dec. 5, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Greenwich Audubon Center, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Galleries

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org, 203-438-8863.

Outside, running for the foreseeable future, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Available for viewing daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: call 203-319-1404 or visit artplacegallery.org.

Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

RPAC Gallery, RPAC Gallery, 410 Main Street, Ridgefield. Info: 203-894-5609, info@RPACgallery.com

Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: 203-629-1533, greenwichartsociety.org.

The Stamford JCC 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org, stamfordjcc.org.

Mayor’s Gallery, 10th floor Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: 203-858-3082, facebook.com/mayorsgallerystamford/.

The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Viewing hours by appointment weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; weekends, noon-4 p.m. Info: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Color Burst: Pastels and Paintings Exhibition, through Nov. 20, 112 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Presented by Art Annex CT, this is the first solo show for Stamford artist Ronnie Gold. Gallery hours: Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or by appointment;914-255-2685 to schedule. Info: artannexct@gmail.com, artannexct.com.