Calendar: Art and history exhibits in Fairfield County

“She Sweeps with Many-Colored Brooms,” Paintings and Prints by Emily Mason runs Nov. 22 through March 21 at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. “She Sweeps with Many-Colored Brooms,” Paintings and Prints by Emily Mason runs Nov. 22 through March 21 at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Photo: Emily Mason / Contributed Photo Photo: Emily Mason / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Art and history exhibits in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art Centers

Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine Art Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. It is recommended that visitors to the galleries make an appointment by calling 203-966-9700, ext. 3, or emailing sacgallery@silvermineart.org. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. All programs cancelled until March 26. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Autumn Juried Show, through Nov. 14. RAC, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

The Story of Women Exhibition, through Nov. 19, MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Features artwork inspired by WOMEN: their stories, their role in society, their duality, their struggles, their successes, their journey, and their future. Also accessible in virtual format. Info: milfordarts.org.

Brookfield Craft Center, Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Museums

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Info: 203-778-8337, info@danburyrail.org.

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: aldrichart.org. Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29. Twenty Twenty Exhibition, through March 14. Frank Stella’s Stars, A Survey through May 9. Genesis Belanger: Through the Eye of a Needle through May 9. Info: aldrichart.org.

“She Sweeps with Many-Colored Brooms,” Paintings and Prints by Emily Mason, Nov. 22-March 21, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Member Appreciation Weekend, Nov. 20-22; members-only preview of the new exhibition Nov. 20-21. Reservations/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376, ext. 311.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Currently closed: Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Currently closed: Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Christmas Playtime at the Mansion, Nov. 11-Jan. 3, The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The Museum will offer tours of the new exhibit on a limited basis. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

The New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Libraries

48th annual Mark Twain Library Art Show, virtually and in person, Dec. 6-13. Virtual Art Show premiere Dec. 5, 7 p.m., 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Proceeds benefit the Mark Twain Library. Free. Tickets/Info: www.marktwainlibrary.org/fundraising/art/, 203-938-2545.

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6334.

Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: www.nchistory.org.

35th Annual American Artisan Show to Benefit Wilton Historical Society, online, through Dec. 5, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Greenwich Audubon Center, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Galleries

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org, 203-438-8863.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

RPAC Gallery, RPAC Gallery, 410 Main Street, Ridgefield. Info: 203-894-5609, info@RPACgallery.com

Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: 203-629-1533, greenwichartsociety.org.

The Stamford JCC 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org, stamfordjcc.org.

Mayor’s Gallery, 10th floor Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: 203-858-3082, facebook.com/mayorsgallerystamford/.

The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org, 203-374-9720, 646-258-6912.

Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Viewing hours by appointment weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; weekends, noon-4 p.m. Info: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Color Burst: Pastels and Paintings Exhibition, through Nov. 20, 112 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Presented by Art Annex CT, this is the first solo show for Stamford artist Ronnie Gold. Gallery hours: Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or by appointment;914-255-2685 to schedule. Info: artannexct@gmail.com, artannexct.com.