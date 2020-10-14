Calendar: Art and history exhibits around Fairfield County

The exhibit "Frank Stella's Stars, A Survey" at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum showcases artwork such as "Jay's Star."

Art Centers

Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine’s 70th A•ONE Exhibition, through Oct. 16, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. It is recommended that visitors to the galleries make an appointment by calling 203-966-9700, ext. 3, or emailing sacgallery@silvermineart.org. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. All programs cancelled until March 26. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Autumn Juried Show, Oct. 18-Nov. 14. Opening reception: Oct. 18, 4-6 p.m., RAC, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

Brookfield Craft Center, Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Museums

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Info: 203-778-8337, info@danburyrail.org.

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: aldrichart.org. Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29. Twenty Twenty Exhibition, through March 14. Frank Stella’s Stars, A Survey through May 9. Genesis Belanger: Through the Eye of a Needle through May 9. Info: aldrichart.org.

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, through Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Exhibit: Christmas Playtime at the Mansion, Nov. 11-Jan. 3, The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The Museum will offer tours of the new exhibit on a limited basis. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

The New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6334.

Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: www.nchistory.org.

Six Sweet Suffragists!, Wilton Historical Society fundraiser features boxed chocolate-dipped Oreo cookies for sale. The individually wrapped cookies, baked by The Painted Cookie of Wilton feature Wilton and CT suffragists. Cost: $20/box. Available from the Wilton Historical Society at the weekly Farmers Market, online at www.wiltonhistorical.org, or by calling 203-762-7257.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Galleries

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org, 203-438-8863.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

RPAC Gallery, RPAC Gallery, 410 Main Street, Ridgefield. Info: 203-894-5609, info@RPACgallery.com

Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: 203-629-1533, greenwichartsociety.org.

The Stamford JCC 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org, stamfordjcc.org.

Mayor’s Gallery, 10th floor Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: 203-858-3082, facebook.com/mayorsgallerystamford/.

Inspirations of Sea and Sky, featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen, through Sept. 30, The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Mysteries of the Ordinary, through Oct. 31. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org, 203-374-9720, 646-258-6912.

Greenwich Art Society’s 103rd Annual Juried Exhibition, through Oct. 24, The Bendheim Gallery Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Submit entries Sept. 8-15 at www.greenwichartsociety.org. Entry fee: $20-$35. Viewing hours by appointment weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; weekends, noon-4 p.m.

Lay of the Land Exhibition, Oct. 17-Nov. 7, The Washington Art Association & Gallery, 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza, Washington Depot. Also available online at www.washingtonartassociation.org.