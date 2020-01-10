Cable networks screen star studded films this weekend

Sally Field, Gregory Peck and Dolly Parton are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday Jan. 10

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy? Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 6:30 p.m., POP.

Saturday Jan. 11

The Poseidon Adventure (1972): What if a luxurious ocean liner is overturned by a giant tidal wave? Gene Hackman, Shelley Winters and Red Buttons star. 12 noon, IFC.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947): What if a curious writer decides to impersonate a life in order to learn the challenges that others face? Gregory Peck stars in this Oscar winner. 12 noon, TCM.

Get Out (2018): What if a young man discovers that his fiancé’s immediate family is a bit more extreme than he could have imagined? Jordan Peele creates an ultimate thriller. 5 p.m., FXX.

Blazing Saddles (1974): What if a mythical town in the Old West finds itself needing a new sheriff? Writer-director Mel Brooks skewers everything he can imagine in this comedy classic. 5 p.m., Sundance.

Walk the Line (2005): What if a brooding musical genius looks to song to express his hopes and disappointments? Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for this biopic of Johnny Cash. 5:10 p.m., Bravo.

Sunday Jan. 12

An Affair to Remember (1957): What if a couple of star-crossed lovers find themselves challenged to bring love to life? Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in a classic romance. 1 p.m., FXM.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971): What if a protective father fights the change that his family and his town face? Topol stars in this adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. 8 p.m., TCM.