By the beach or the pool, here's 19 new books to read in July

Looking for something to read while lounging on the beach this summer? Here are 19 new fiction reads that are available in July to keep you glued to pages whether you’re reclining by the water or seeking refuge by your air conditioner.

Based on the true story of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas, a business woman who freed herself, her mother and her sister from slavery in the 1700’s, author Vanessa Riley tells a sweeping tale of perservence and adventure.

The Stranger Behind You by Carol Goodman - July 6

A journalist’s scathing expose about a sexual predator is published the same day she’s viciously attacked. While laying low at a secure location, her life intersects with two other women with puzzling stories.

The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline - July 6

A disgraced, pregnant governess is sent to the penal colonies in Australia where she encounters a bright girl who was sent away for stealing a spoon.

The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel - July 6

A woman is kidnapped from her German parents just before World War II. When her kidnapper dies in 1941, she encounters a group of Jewish people living in the woods as they hide from the Nazis.

Silver Tears by Camilla Lackberg - July 6

In the sequel to “The Golden Cage,” three generations of women must face the consequences of their secrets.

An Irish Hostage by Charles Todd - July 6

When Bess turns up for a wedding, she’s enlisted to help find the missing groom, but in an unfamiliar place she’s not sure who she can trust.

Appleseed by Matt Bell - July 13

A sweeping sci-fi epic explores food science in the past and future through the lens of climate change as people work to survive in a rapidly evolving world.

Such A Quiet Place by Megan Miranda - July 13

An idyllic neighborhood is simmering after a couple is murdered and the potential murderer has returned to their happy cul de sac. Ladened with tension and suspicion, it quickly becomes clear that everyone has secrets about the night of the murder.

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass - July 13

Being a teenager is tough, but having to deal with puberty while being a medium is a lot. Jake takes on vengeful ghosts and racist teachers in Ryan Douglass’ YA novel.

Count the Ways by Joyce Maynard - July 13

When an accident tears apart one family, each member will feel the echoes of their loss over the course of several decades.

The Comfort of Monsters by Willa Richards - July 13

Thirty years after her sister’s disappearance, Peg reaches out to a psychic to try and get answers about what happened that fateful summer.

The Therapist by B. A. Paris - July 13

After moving into her new home, Alice discovers there’s a secret about the previous owner who was a therapist. As Alice becomes obsessed with the previous owner, she realizes that her new neighborhood is not what it seems.

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix - July 13

Grady Hendrix pays homage to popular horror films in his book about a group of women who survived tragic and murderous events only to have one of their own suddenly disappear.

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory - July 13

In bestselling author Jasmine Guillory’s latest novel, an ad exec and an actress find that their light flirtation quickly becomes deeper after they ride out an emergency together.

False Witness by Karin Slaughter - July 20

When a lawyer’s past comes back to haunt her, the only person she can rely on is her estranged sister.

The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig - July 20

Something strange and terrible happened to Nate and Maddie when they were growing up. Years later the couple moves back to their hometown where something sinister seems to be happening to their young son.

A Woman of Intelligence by Karin Tanabe - July 20

A 1950’s housewife is desperate to leave her gilded cage and finds the perfect opportunity when the FBI approaches her asking her to gather intelligence on the Soviets.

Heartbreak for Hire by Sonia Hartl - July 27

Brinkley’s job is off the beaten path as she’s paid to get revenge on those who have hurt her clients. When one of her former targets joins the company, she begins to question her position and realizes that the target isn’t a bad guy.

Island of Thieves by Glen Erik Hamilton - July 27

A security job on a private island estate quickly becomes a murder investigation when Van stumbles across a corpse. The job turns shady when detectives try to pin the crime on Van, forcing him to take the investigation into his own hands.

