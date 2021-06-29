By the beach or the pool, here's 19 new books to read in July TinaMarie Craven June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 7:30 a.m.
1 of29
"While We Were Dating" by Jasmine Guillory is out July 13.
Penguin Random House / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of29
"The Book of Accidents" by Chuck Wendig is out July 20.
Penguin Random House / Contributed Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29
"The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix is out July 13.
Penguin Random House / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of29
"The Taking of Jake Livingston" by Ryan Douglass is out July 13.
Penguin Random House / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29
"Island Queen" by Vanessa Riley is out on July 6.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of29
"The Stranger Behind You" by Carol Goodman is out July 6.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29
"The Exiles" by Christina Baker Kline is out July 6.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of29
"The Forest of Vanishing Stars" by Kristin Harmel is out July 6.
Simon & Schuster / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29
"An Irish Hostage" by Charles Todd is out July 6.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
14 of29
"Such A Quiet Place" by Megan Miranda is out July 13.
Simon & Schuster / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29
"Count the Ways" by Joyce Maynard is out July 13.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
17 of29
"The Comfort of Monsters" by Willa Richards is out July 13.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29
The Therapist by B. A. Paris is out July 13.
Macmillan Publishers / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
20 of29
"A Woman of Intelligence" by Karin Tanabe is out July 20.
Macmillan Publishing / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29
"False Witness" by Karin Slaughter is out July 20.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
23 of29
"Appleseed" by Matt Bell is out July 13.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29
"Heartbreak for Hire" by Sonia Hartl is out July 27.
Simon & Schuster / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
26 of29
"Island of Thieves" by Glen Erik Hamilton is out July 27.
HarperCollins / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29
"Silver Tears" by Camilla Lackberg is out July 6.
Penguin Random House / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
29 of29
Looking for something to read while lounging on the beach this summer? Here are 19 new fiction reads that are available in July to keep you glued to pages whether you’re reclining by the water or seeking refuge by your air conditioner.
Island Queen by Vanessa Riley - July 6
Written By
TinaMarie Craven