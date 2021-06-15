By the beach or the pool, here's 15 new books to read in June TinaMarie Craven June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 11:17 a.m.
"One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston.
Courtesy of Macmillan Publishers
"Ace of Spades" by Faridah Abike-Iyimide
"Ace of Spades" by Faridah Abike-Iyimide
Courtesy of Macmillan Publishers
"The Chosen and the Beautiful" by Nghi Vo.
Courtesy of MacMillan Publishers
"A Lowcountry Bride" by Preslaysa Williams.
Courtesy of HarperCollins
"The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin
Courtesy of Harper Collins
"Anne of Manhattan" by Brina Starler.
Courtesy of HarperCollins
"The Queer Principals of Kit Webb" by Cat Sebastian
Courtesy of HarperCollins
"We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This" by Rachel Lynn Solomon.
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
"The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides.
Courtesy of MacMillan Publishers
"The World Gives Way" by Marissa Levien.
Courtesy of Hachette Book Group
"What To Do When Someone Dies" by Nicci French.
Courtesy of HarperCollins
"Songs in Ursa Major" by Emma Brodie.
Courtesy of Penguin Random House
"Lizzie & Dante" by Mary Bly.
Courtesy of Penguin Random House
"We Are Inevitable" by Gayle Forman.
Courtesy of Penguin Random House
"Survive the Night" by Riley Sager.
Courtesy of Penguin Random House
Looking for something to read while lounging on the beach this summer? Here’s 15 new books that are available in June that are sure to keep you glued to pages whether you’re reclining by the water or seeking refuge by your air conditioner.
A Lowcountry Bride by Preslaysa Williams - June 1
TinaMarie Craven