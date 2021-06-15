By the beach or the pool, here's 15 new books to read in June

Looking for something to read while lounging on the beach this summer? Here’s 15 new books that are available in June that are sure to keep you glued to pages whether you’re reclining by the water or seeking refuge by your air conditioner.

Sparks fly when a workaholic returns to her hometown to care for her injured father. Now that Maya is home she finds a job at a bridal shop owned by Derek, a widower trying to keep the family business afloat while caring for his tween daughter. Sparks quickly fly between the two, but with Maya’s plans to stay temporarily, what will happen to the couple?

We Are Inevitable by Gayle Forman - June 1

Joy has left Aaron’s life after losing his mother and brother, and now the teen spends all his time working in his father’s bookshop. However, things begin to change for him when he meets a “best life” bro and a musician who might just be his “inevitable” person.

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo - June 1

Jordan Baker grows up with the best of the best during the Jazz Age, but quickly finds that despite her adopted family’s wealth, her queer Asian identity bars her from many opportunities. For Jordan, the world is full of wonders and her own fantastic abilities might be all she needs to build the life she wants.

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé -June 1

Two teens find their lives have been turned upside down by an anonymous texter who goes by Aces. When the texter begins to threaten their futures, things turn deadly in this “Gossip Girl”-like thriller.

Lizzie & Dante by Mary Bly - June 1

Lizzie is living on borrowed time when she meets and begins to fall for Dante while on an Italian vacation. But knowing that her time is limited, Lizzie is faced with deciding if she should live and love to the fullest or deny herself happiness because her life has a rapidly approaching expiration date.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston - June 1

August’s life is dreary and mundane until her daily commute is shaken up by the appearance of the mysterious Jane. The only problem is Jane doesn’t belong in this decade, the cute punk rocker has somehow ended up in the wrong time and only August can help her.

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin - June 1

Together Lenni and Margot have lived a century, but the unexpected friendship between a terminal teen and an octogenarian leads to an unforgettable story of love and loss.

Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler - June 1

“Anne of Green Gables” gets an update as Anne leaves her childhood home in Avonlea to take on Manhattan to attend grad school with her nemesis Gilbert Blythe in tow. Except now her nemesis is making eyes at her so Anne’s forced to decide if he’s her enemy or something more.

The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian -June 8

When an aristocrat hires a reformed thief to teach him how to execute a robbery to protect his friend, their plans quickly go awry when the two men steal each other’s hearts.

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon - June 8

A cynical wedding harpist and a romantic catering waiter have known each other forever, but now as they flirt back and forth throughout the wedding season will they survive it without falling for each other?

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides - June 15

Mariana is convinced one of Cambridge’s professors is a murderer and she’s determined to prove it, even if it means putting her own personal and professional life on the line.

The World Gives Way by Marissa Levian - June 15

Myrra knows she won’t be free until she works off her contract, but suddenly she finds herself in charge of her own life much earlier than expected but she’s not sure if she can afford the cost of her freedom.

What to Do When Someone Dies by Nicci French - June 22

When her husband dies in a car accident with a mysterious passenger, a widow is left to wonder if her husband was cheating or if the accident was part of a murder plot.

Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie - June 22

A local musician gets the spotlight and the break of a lifetime when the headlining act misses the festival. The two musicians meet and strike up an affair and revel in the 70’s music scene.

Survive the Night by Riley Sager - June 29

When two strangers carpool from campus to their homes in Ohio, one of the passengers begins to wonder if she’ll survive the trip and if she inadvertently agreed to a road trip with a serial killer.

tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com