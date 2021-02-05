Bullying takes center stage in New Canaan author's debut novel

2
Many writers take inspiration from their experiences, Quentin Schaffer was inspired to write his debut novel by an event that occurred eight years ago.
The New Canaan resident recently published “Gods Of Sound: The Perilous Path Of Cameron Foster” after observing a situation that he felt was overly bureaucratic. Schaffer, who publishes under the pen name QM Schaffer, said he was also inspired to write his music fantasy based on his experiences with bullying. The author also said that he was able to finally devote time to writing his book after leaving his job, where he previously did publicity for HBO.