Broadway, pumpkins and enchanted forests for kids—oh my!

Visitors can take a short ride on a vintage train to the Danbury Railway Museum’s pumpkin patch Oct. 12 and 13. This popular family event continues Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. Visitors can take a short ride on a vintage train to the Danbury Railway Museum’s pumpkin patch Oct. 12 and 13. This popular family event continues Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Broadway, pumpkins and enchanted forests for kids—oh my! 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Specil Events

Enchanted Forest, Oct. 25, 5- 7:30 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Nature-themed Halloween event with guided walks along a luminary trail in the Larsen Sanctuary. Cost: $2-$15. Tickets: ctaudubon.org/2019/08/enchanted-forest-6/.

Pumpkin Patch Train Rides, Oct. 26-27, Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Cost: $12. Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Regards to Broadway, Nov. 3, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For children in grades 3 through 6. Info: darienarts.org.

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, Nov. 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19-$140. Info: palacestamford.org.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.