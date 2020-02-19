Broadway diddies, rock, classical concerts and more head to Fairfield County

Jessica Vosk will perform as part of the Broadway Unplugged Series on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $57-$72. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Reid Genauer & Folks with Doobie Decibel System, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stamford Symphony: Happy Birthday, Beethoven, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Featuring Pamela Frank, violin. Tickets: $25-$76. Info: 203-325-4466, stamfordsymphony.org.

Amy Lynn and the Honeymen, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., The MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $32. BYOEEE (Bring your own everything, except the entertainment). Doors open 7:30. Info: 203-878-6647, Milfordarts.org.

Wilton Candlelight Concerts: Carion Wind Quintet, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Featuring works of Liszt, Stravinsky, Shostakovich, and Ibert. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Jane Monheit, Feb. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jessica Vosk: Broadway Unplugged Series, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Wicked’s Jessica Vosk and Bryan Perri. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Altan, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $37. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Geoff Tate with Till Death Do Us Part, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Morgan James, Feb. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras winter concert, Feb. 29, 2 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. String, Jazz II, Wind, and Concert Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 2: Cirque de la Symphonie, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. and March 1, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 3, March 1, 1 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Percussion, Jazz 1, Symphony, and Bravura Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

Sanctuary Series: Michael Brown, March 1, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 4: Cirque de la Symphonie Encore, March 1, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet, March 1, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Greatest Love of All, Whitney Houston Tribute, March 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Loudon Wainwright III, March 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Robert Cray Band, March 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jim Messina and his band, March 12, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Musical Expedition: Dvorak symphony From the New World will be complemented by The Brendan Voyage, March 14, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, March 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. 2019 American Idol finalist. Comedian Christine O’Leary opens. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Schwab Vocal Rising Stars — The Art of Pleasure, March 15, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

On A Winter’s Night, March 15, 8 p.m.,The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring singer-songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt. Tickets: $49.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celtic Woman Celebration: 15 Years of Music & Magic, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $39-$79. Info: palacestamford.org.

Indigo Girls, March 20, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Princeton University Footnotes, March 21, 4-6 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $15-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Stamford Symphony: Romantic Marimba, March 21, 7:30 p.m.; March 22, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Featuring Ji Su Jung, marimba and Amy Berger, harp. Tickets: $25-$76. Info: 203-325-4466, stamfordsymphony.org.

The Machine, March 21, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Miró Quartet, March 22, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$70. Info: caramoor.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room — The Jerry Bergonzi Quartet, March 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Suggested donation: $10. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Doo Wop Project, March 25, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring stars of Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri’s A Bronx Tale. Tickets: $49.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Daughtry, March 25, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $45-$359. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Music of Meat Loaf: The Neverland Express, March 27, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson. Tickets: $42.50-$117.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mandy Moore, March 28, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

MJ Live!, March 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22-$42. Info: palacestamford.org.

Camerata RCO, March 29, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Sanctuary Series: Simone Dinnerstein, March 29, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.