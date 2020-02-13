Broadway diddies, rock, classical concerts and more head to Fairfield County

Supertramp's Roger Hodgson Breakfast in America 40th Anniversary Tour is on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $100-$200. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marisela Concierto del Amor, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $43-$153. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, Feb. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Citizen Cope, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Roger Hodgson, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $100-$200. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Richard Marx: Acoustic, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $59.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reid Genauer & Folks with Doobie Decibel System, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stamford Symphony: Happy Birthday, Beethoven, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Featuring Pamela Frank, violin. Tickets: $25-$76. Info: 203-325-4466, stamfordsymphony.org.

Amy Lynn and the Honeymen, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., The MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $32. BYOEEE (Bring your own everything, except the entertainment). Doors open 7:30. Info: 203-878-6647, Milfordarts.org.

Jane Monheit, Feb. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jessica Vosk: Broadway Unplugged Series, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Wicked’s Jessica Vosk and Bryan Perri. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Altan, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $37. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Geoff Tate with Till Death Do Us Part, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Morgan James, Feb. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras winter concert, Feb. 29, 2 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. String, Jazz II, Wind, and Concert Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 2: Cirque de la Symphonie, Feb. 29, 7 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 3, March 1, 1 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Percussion, Jazz 1, Symphony, and Bravura Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

Sanctuary Series: Michael Brown, March 1, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 4: Cirque de la Symphonie Encore, March 1, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet, March 1, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Greatest Love of All, Whitney Houston Tribute, March 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Musical Expedition: Dvorak symphony From the New World will be complemented by The Brendan Voyage, March 14, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Schwab Vocal Rising Stars — The Art of Pleasure, March 15, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Celtic Woman Celebration: 15 Years of Music & Magic, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $39-$79. Info: palacestamford.org.

Indigo Girls, March 20, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Stamford Symphony: Romantic Marimba, March 21, 7:30 p.m.; March 22, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Featuring Ji Su Jung, marimba and Amy Berger, harp. Tickets: $25-$76. Info: 203-325-4466, stamfordsymphony.org.

Miró Quartet, March 22, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$70. Info: caramoor.org.

Daughtry, March 25, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $45-$359. Info: palacestamford.org.

MJ Live!, March 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22-$42. Info: palacestamford.org.

Camerata RCO, March 29, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Sanctuary Series: Simone Dinnerstein, March 29, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.