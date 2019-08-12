Black & White Ball

After Dark

SummerFest CT, Aug. 18, 3-9 p.m., Riverwalk, 100 Canal St., Shelton. Rain date: Aug. 21. Featuring John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Hey Nineteen, and Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr. Bring nonperishable food to be donated to Spooner House food pantry. Tickets: $40-$45. Info: SummerFestCT.com.

80s Dance Party: FTC Fund-raiser, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Penny Lane Band, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Supports local area food pantries. Nonperishable food donations accepted. Tickets: $15. Reservations: sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net; 203-878-7508; 203-375-1503. Info: pennylaneband.net.

Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening, Sept. 14, 5:15 p.m., 25 Powers Ct, Westport. Featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Sirius/XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky, cocktail party, dinner, live and silent auctions, and an after-party with dancing and live music by Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos. Tickets: $2,500-$350. Gala proceeds will benefit Westport Country Playhouse. Info: westportplayhouse.org/Gala2019.

Rock4rv CJD Benefit Concert, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. In memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza, who succumbed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD Foundation, Inc. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Speaking of Women luncheon, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., The Waterview, 215 Roosevelt Dr., Monroe. Gold medal Olympian and sexual abuse survivor Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker. Proceeds fund the Center for Family Justice’s mission to help victims of violence and abuse. Tickets: $175-$250. Info: centerforfamilyjustice.org.

Kristin Chenoweth: Fall 2019 Gala, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $195-$250. Benefits the Ridgefield Playhouse. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dance

Ballroom show: Lepeng Lin and Anastasia Barhatova, Aug. 31, 9:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. General dancing, 7-11:30 p.m. Dance lesson at 8 p.m. Cost: $20. Reservations/Info: 203-374-7308.

Film

Aida, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Weight of Water, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

King Lear, Sept. 15, noon, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road Side 1, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Cost: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road Side 2, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield.Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Call for art entries, through Aug. 16. New Canaan Society for the Arts 42nd annual Member Show, Sept. 8-Oct. 11. Entry fee: $20 for up to three pieces. Enter online: carriagebarn.org.

Auditions for The Lion in Winter, Aug. 26 and 27, 7 p.m., the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Callbacks: Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Show runs Oct. 25-Nov. 9. Info: wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.

Authors sought: Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. Authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day. To apply, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call 203-452-5065.

Submissions for Art & Text exhibit, deadline Oct. 1. Norwalk Public Library will be pairing artists with poets to create a new artwork, in their medium of choice, based on a selected poem, resulting in a visual representation of the poetry. Works will be displayed at NPL Dec. 1-31. Send submissions to: clahey@norwalkpl.org. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Calling all Crafters, Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.