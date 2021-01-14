'Birds of the Northeast' exhibit spotlights regional fowl at Fairfield University Art Museum Keith Loria Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 6 a.m.
The Fairfield University Art Museum director teamed up with the school’s biology department to create the “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks” exhibit.
Courtesy of Special Collections, Pequot Library
Marsden Hartley’s “Give Us This Day” will be included in the exhibit.
Courtesy of Fairfield University Art Museum
Matthew Day Jackson’s “There Will Come Soft Rains” will be on display in the show.
Matthew Day Jackson and Hauser & Wirth / © Matthew Day Jackson, courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth
Alberto Rey’s “Labrador Duck” will be on display.
Courtesy of Fairfield University Art Museum
Ann Craven’s “Passenger Pigeons, Again (Extinct, after Audubon)” will be included in the exhibit.
Courtesy of Southard Reid, London
Emily Eveleth’s piece “Cardinal, After Cattelan” will be on display in the “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks” exhibit.
Courtesy of Miles McEnery Gallery, NY. / ©Emily Eveleth
Fairfield artist Rick Shaefer works on drawing of a Great Horned owl.
Rick Shaefer / Contributed photo
Rick Schaefer's study of a barn owl will be included in the “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks" exhibit.
Rick Shaefer / Contributed photo
Rick Schaefer's study of a barn owl will be included in the “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks" exhibit.
Rick Shaefer / Contributed photo
Rick Schaefer's drawings of a great horned owl will be included in the “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks" exhibit.
Rick Shaefer / Contributed photo
Rick Shaefer's drawings of a great horned owl will be included in the “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks" exhibit.
Rick Shaefer / Contributed photo
Bird lovers are going to enjoy a new exhibit that flies into the Fairfield University Art Museum this month. “Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks” will explore environmental issues through avian art from the 19th through 21st centuries.
The exhibition, which will include paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, photographs and natural history specimens, will run from Jan. 22 through May 14.