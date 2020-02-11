Bird watching, seal spotting and more in Fairfield County

February Vacation Day Family Fun, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $15-$20. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Winter Bird Walk, Feb. 15, 9 a.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Info: ctaudubon.org, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m.; Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Birding 101: Planting for Birds and Butterflies, Feb. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

Owl Prowl, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 8 and up look for winter owls. Cost: $7-$10. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2020/01/calling-all-night-owls/, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Read Across America Scavenger Hunt, March 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

National Day of Unplugging, March 7, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Play games, do puzzles, and color during this national tech-free day. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, March 14, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. ROAR’s (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) Therapy Dog Program will be bringing a therapy dog to be read to by children. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Super Third Saturdays, March 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St, Ridgefield. Food, activities in nature, relaxation and special performances including two by artists currently exhibiting in Weather Report. Free. Info: aldrichart.org/calendar.