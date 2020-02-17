Bird watching, comedy workshops and more in Fairfield County

Owl Prowl, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 8 and up look for winter owls. Cost: $7-$10. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2020/01/calling-all-night-owls/, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Read Across America Scavenger Hunt, March 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Comedy Workshop, Wednesdays, March 4-April 22, 6:30-9 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Cost: $350. Stand Up Comedy Graduation Showcase April 27, 8 p.m. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Day of Unplugging, March 7, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Play games, do puzzles, and color during this national tech-free day. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, March 14, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. ROAR’s (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) Therapy Dog Program will be bringing a therapy dog to be read to by children. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Super Third Saturdays, March 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St, Ridgefield. Food, activities in nature, relaxation and special performances including two by artists currently exhibiting in Weather Report. Free. Info: aldrichart.org/calendar.

Wilton Library’s Human Library, March 21, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Community members volunteer to share their stories in order to break down barriers based on appearance or identity. Free. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.