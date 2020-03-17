Binge watch your way through the coronavirus quarantine

Binge watch your way through the coronavirus quarantine

Well, folks in case you haven’t heard about it yet because you’re hiding under a rock (maybe we’ll be better off hiding under rocks), the coronavirus has been whipping people up into a tizzy over its rapid spread. I’m not trying to make light of this disease, it’s not funny that people are worried about their health. However, I do believe we’re all desperately in need of a laugh or a lighthearted distraction. So for all you folks working from home (or pretending to work from home while you eat ice cream in your underwear) or under self-quarantine, here’s a rather lighthearted list of bingeable shows you can watch to occupy your time while we all ride out this pandemic. Catch up or rewatch these great series that you might not have watched yet because you were busy being social.

So keep calm and wash your hands, folks, and get ready to watch some lovely TV.

Rewatch some classics

Parks and Recreation - Netflix

Let Leslie Knope’s sunshiney optimism buoy you out of the coronavirus woes as she tries to better the town of Pawnee through her job at the Parks and Recreation Department. With a talented cast that features Chris Pratt (pre- and post-Marvel), Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza and more, how could you not smile?

“Parks and Recreation” has seven seasons available on Netflix.

Gilmore Girls - Netflix

Name a more iconic mother/daughter duo than Lorelai and Rory. The fast-talking, caffeine-guzzling Gilmore girls are sure to brighten your spirit as they live their chaotic lives in the charmingly odd (fictional) Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. The original series is spectacular, although Netflix also has the revival series as well, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” that fans seem to love or hate.

“Gilmore Girls” has seven seasons, eight if you count the revival available on Netflix.

The Office - Netflix

Ah, “The Office,” one of the most quoted comedies to ever grace a Tinder bio. The beloved (although poorly aged) series follows the day-to-day operations of the Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company. The series stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Khaling, Rainn Wilson and more as they carry out pranks and a whole variety of shenanigans in the office.

“The Office” has nine seasons on Netflix.

Fleabag - Amazon

Phoebe Waller Bridge, the brilliant mind behind the delightfully bizarre “Fleabag,” has gained quite a bit of popularity recently. Her series follows a character only referred to as Fleabag as she tries to get a handle on the whole adulting thing in the wake of a personal tragedy.

“Fleabag” has two seasons available on Amazon.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Netflix

Who doesn’t love neurotic energy set to a musical score? Rachel Bloom’s musical comedy about a woman who moves across the country to lowkey stalk her ex-boyfriend is a delightfully lighthearted series that raises mental health awareness while the cast shows off their pipes.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” has four seasons on Netflix.

Catch up on

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Hulu

Set in a Brooklyn police station, these cops solve crimes while cracking jokes and pulling their own heists to test each other’s skills. The cast features Terry Crews and Andy Samberg.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has seven seasons on Hulu.

Schitt’s Creek - Netflix

When a rich family becomes the victim of a financial scam, they find themselves with nothing, except the comically named town that they purchased on a lark. “Schitt’s Creek” follows the Rose family as they try to build a new life in the rural and slightly podunk town of Schitt’s Creek.

“Schitt’s Creek” has five seasons on Netflix.

The Great British Bake Off - Netflix

Amateur bakers compete for bragging rights in this baking challenge. With the cheery tunes and b-roll of lambs and sheep hanging out in the fields by the baking tent, viewers will find themselves instantly put at ease while the show’s contestants worry about whether or not their bakes have a soggy bottom.

“The Great British Bake Off” has seven seasons available on Netflix.

Younger - Hulu

When a single mom in her 40s tries to restart her career, she ages herself down to be a millennial after being told she looks younger than she is. “Younger” follows Liza as she tries to balance her new career, her personal life and hide her real age. The series stars Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff.

“Younger” has six seasons on Hulu.

Queer Eye - Netflix

What’s more wholesome than having five gay men help a person feel more confident about themself? “Queer Eye” features five gay men as they help residents scattered across the South feel more confident by giving them a new sense of style, a makeover, cooking tips, a home renovation and by helping them work through their personal issues that are holding them back from being their best version of themself. If you think it sounds too cutesy, it’s really not and it’s absolutely hilarious watching the Fab Five poke around their clients’ houses.

“Queer Eye” has four seasons on Netflix.