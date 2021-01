When Netflix originally brought “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” to our screens back in 2018, the series offered a fresh take on everyone’s favorite teenage witch.

At the time we noted that “this Sabrina is a much darker version of our perky heroine, with the familiar characters receiving the same shadowy makeover that the creators gave to Archie and his pals in ‘Riverdale.’”

Now, after four seasons, Sabrina will be leaving our screens as the show runners wrapped up her adventures with a very distinct air of finality after Netflix canceled the witchy drama.

Spoilers ahead for those of you who haven’t watched the first three seasons of the dark teen series.

After coming into her full powers as a witch, discovering the truth about her father, earning her rightful space as the queen of Hell, splitting herself into two Sabrinas and fighting a variety of magical foes, Sabrina’s journey has come to an end.

While the second and third seasons failed to live up to the gritty drama of the first season, the final season offers fans a considerable amount of closure even as the characters are forced to take on more powerful and puzzling enemies.

In the final season Sabrina and company face off against the Eldritch Terrors that will bring about not only the end of Greendale, but the end of the entire world. In each episode the characters face off against the next terror as they use their wits to save the town.

'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Seasons: Four Episodes: 36 Episode length: 1 hour TV rating: TV-14 Language: English Similar series: "Monsterland"

Notably, the series features an episode where one of the two Sabrinas has to travel to an alternate reality (in the hopes of diverting disaster), where she finds herself living on a film set version of her life and discovers that in this new universe her familiar Salem can talk (which fans of the ’90s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” franchise might enjoy) and that her aunties are completely different people (played by the ’90s actresses Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea).

The alternate reality episode is an amusing tongue-in-cheek comparison to the previous Sabrina series that highlights how drastically different the drama is from the earlier sitcom.

Of course, given that “Sabrina” was created by the same showrunner as “Riverdale,” the season would not be complete without a musical episode, as Sabrina’s pals compete in a Battle of the Bands in hope of saving Harvey’s father.

Viewers who were distressed by the fate of Sabrina’s romantic life after she was harshly dumped by her then-beau Nick Scratch in the previous season, will find themselves content with how the writers have chosen to conclude her romantic affairs, even if it is odd to watch the serial monogamist experiment with casual dating.

However, fans might not be particularly pleased with how the series ends for certain characters. While the series itself does not go out on a low note, the ending is particularly bittersweet.

Of course, those looking to continue Sabrina’s story can do so by reading the comic that the Netflix series is based on.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has four seasons available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-14. Viewers looking for more dark thrills might enjoy watching Hulu’s horror anthology “Monsterland.”

