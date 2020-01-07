Binge and Repeat names the top 10 streaming series of 2019

“Good Omens” is available on Amazon. “Good Omens” is available on Amazon. Photo: Amazon / Contributed Photo Photo: Amazon / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Binge and Repeat names the top 10 streaming series of 2019 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Well, folks, 2019 certainly released a number of spectacular new series this year and boy did we watch plenty of them. Of the dozens of shows we reviewed in 2019, we felt that the following series are spectacular and are more than willing to rewatch these fun, and often dark, series.

When They See Us - Netflix

“When They See Us” is a four-part series that depicts what happened to the “Central Park Five.” It is a strikingly heart-shattering depiction of how Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise’s lives were irreparably altered by a single night when they visited Central Park. The entire cast and crew should be proud of their gut-wrenching depiction of what happened to five very real men. This series is not easy to watch and it’s not intended to be. It makes the viewer cringe and it makes you ache for each of the innocent boys, but because it is a truly horrifying story, it must be watched.

The Boys - Amazon

Watching “The Boys” is a bit like watching what it would have been like if the mutants from “X-Men” were glorified into celebrities and corporatized. Amazon’s new series “The Boys” is based on the comic books of the same name. In this reality, super-powered people star in movies, promote brands and have all of their moves tracked like reality stars. The Supers are more or less governed by a company, Vought, that profits off the Supers, particularly the elite group known as the Seven. After a Super blows his girlfriend to bits by running through her, Hughie wants to get justice. After Billy Butcher shows up, Hughie finds himself involved in a plot to uncover the injustices committed by the Supers.

Good Omens - Amazon

Armageddon is coming and the only force that can prevent the end of the world is the unlikely friendship between an angel and a demon. Amazon’s new series “Good Omens” is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book, “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.” The series is a dark comedy that rotates around the centuries of (at times) begrudging friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley. Michael Sheen plays the morally gray angel, Aziraphale, who really only wants to spend his time with his books and sampling different cuisines. David Tennant is Crowley, a demon who appears to regret following Lucifer, who feels his only true crime was questioning God’s actions. Both Sheen and Tennant shine in their roles, crackling with chemistry and humor as the end of the world looms over their heads.

The Act - Hulu

“The Act”s is a fictionalized depiction of the abuse that led Gypsy Rose Blanchard to have her boyfriend murder her mother. It is an artfully conveyed narrative about the manipulations by both mother and daughter that fleeced entire communities into providing them with financial aid and medical support. Joey King provides a devastating portrayal of Gypsy Rose, brilliantly conveying how a child could still love her mother despite suffering through the abuse and manipulative behavior that marked her childhood.

Modern Love - Amazon

“Modern Love” is a fictionalized adaptation of the collection of essays “Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption.” Each of the eight episodes in the Amazon series follows a different love story. Audiences will watch with rapt attention as couples fall apart and fall into one another. Some of the stories are ones we’ve heard countless times — a couple heading to therapy to try to rekindle the old spark — and others just leave viewers rooting for love — like the couple who spend their second date in the ER after a sex injury. Audiences are exposed to love as it grows in all forms; loving someone from afar like the story of the journalist’s love story that was cut off far too soon, or falling in love with an adopted child.

Looking for Alaska - Hulu

“Looking for Alaska” tells the story of Miles, an introvert with a penchant for collecting the last words of famous people, who changes schools in search of his “great perhaps” and hopefully, friends. What he finds when he arrives at Culver Creek is more than he could have ever hoped for. He becomes fast friends with the Colonel, Takumi and Alaska. With his new friends, Miles participates in a series of pranks at his school and finds himself infatuated with the enigmatic Alaska, a moody young woman who lives her life to the fullest.

Sex Education - Netflix

High school student Otis becomes a reluctant therapist after he finds himself in the awkward position of helping a peer deal with a Viagra-related mishap. From there another student, Maeve, enlists Otis to run a sex clinic before and after school to help students navigate their sexual and relationship issues ... for a price.

Unbelievable - Netflix

Netflix’s latest limited series “Unbelievable” is based on the very real investigation of a serial rapist who plagued Colorado in 2011. Blessedly, Netflix was clever enough to not focus on the rapist himself (let’s not give a platform to the boils of society) but the detectives and the survivors who brought him down. The series also delves into how rape cases can be mishandled, as one of the victims had reported her rape, but due to her personal circumstances law enforcement didn’t believe her.

Four Weddings and a Funeral - Hulu

Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is clever, funny and deeply heartfelt. Like the classic Hugh Grant romcom from 1994, Kaling’s series is about an American girl who visits London where she meets someone and sparks fly. At this point the Hulu series deviates from the source material as it follows Maya’s visit to see her best pals from college only to discover that the cute guy she met at the airport is Ainsley’s boyfriend, Kash. After Kash jilts Ainsley at the altar, he has a hard time getting Maya out of his mind.

Russian Doll - Netflix

Natasha Lyonne plays Nadia, a woman who doesn’t particularly care about herself at all, while also being an incredibly selfish person. That is, until she dies. After every death Nadia comes back and finds herself in the bathroom of her friend’s apartment at the birthday party being held in her honor. And it seems that no matter what Nadia does she can’t avoid dying. She gets hit by a car, falls down the stairs, falls into open grates and just keeps finding her way back to the ominous bathroom.