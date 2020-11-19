Binge and Repeat: Wrong time for the release of Amazon’s pandemic drama ‘Utopia’

It's not really news to anyone that we’re living through a pandemic and yet Amazon still released their series “Utopia,” which revolves around pandemic conspiracy theories and a gang of comic book fans.

It does seem that the company might have had some reservations about releasing the new drama about pandemic conspiracies during a global pandemic to their streaming platform, given that I wasn’t blasted with prerelease advertising and didn’t even realize the show had been released in late September until after I started digging into the series. Frankly, releasing this series right now feels insensitive and tone-deaf to the events of the very real COVID-19 pandemic...but Amazon did it anyway.

“Utopia” is a violent and dark drama about a group of comic fans who meet up for the first time at a comic convention when they learn that the manuscript for the sequel to their beloved comic “Dystopia” will be available for auction. What sets these comic fans apart from the typical comic mania is that they believe the comic contains secrets regarding a conspiracy theory about the methods behind various pandemics and that “Utopia” holds the key to preventing the next one.

But, when they meet up to view the manuscript for “Utopia” they find out that it’s been sold before their bid could even be considered. While the group heads off to drown their sorrows a young boy accidentally witnesses the gruesome demise of the buyer and runs off with the manuscript. From there the gang of nerds find that not only were they right about their conspiracy but that the characters in their beloved comic are all too real.

Amazon’s “Utopia” is nothing like its name would imply and is actually a remake of a 2013 British series by the same name. Instead of having the original creator Dennis Kelly write the script, Amazon hired “Gone Girl” writer Gillian Flynn to sculpt the grim drama.

Having the events of a comic book come to life would be pretty terrifying under any circumstances (does anyone feel like facing off against the Batman or Spiderman villains in real life?) but given the gory and disturbing violence in “Utopia” and the pandemic heavy content, now isn’t really the right time for this series.

'Utopia' Seasons: One Episodes: Eight Episode length: 1 hour TV rating: 16 + Language: English Similar series: “Jessica Jones” and “Sharp Objects”

The pacing of the show feels a bit off, with the first few episodes puttering about as the comic fans acclimate themselves to their new reality. Notable faces in the series include Rainn Wilson (you might remember him as Dwight from “The Office”) as a disease specialist, John Cusack as a creepy “philanthropist” and Sasha Lane as the quick-to-kill comic book heroine.

“Utopia” has one season on Amazon and is rated for ages 16+. The series does include title cards before each episode noting that the events are fictional and it is not about a real pandemic. It also warns viewers about the graphic violence in the series. Viewers looking for dark dramas with tough-as-nails heroes might also enjoy Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.” Those looking to lean further into Gillian Flynn’s dark characterizations might enjoy HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”