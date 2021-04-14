Binge and Repeat: Victorian London gets a spooky makeover in Netflix's 'The Irregulars'

5
The fictional detective Sherlock Holmes has appeared time and time again in various mediums, but typically when he’s featured in a tale, his skills of deduction take up the spotlight. That isn’t the case in Netflix’s new series “The Irregulars.”
The teen drama is a blend of Sherlock Holmes, the supernatural and a generous heap of teen angst. If anything, it could be argued that a Sherlock Holmes novel, occult objects and a “Runaways” comic book were tossed into the narrative blender to create this series.