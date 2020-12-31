Binge and Repeat: The best of streaming tv from 2020 TinaMarie Craven Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 8 a.m.
1 of10
"Unorthodox" is available on Netflix.
Anika Molnar/ Netflix/ Contributed photo / Anika Molnar/Netflix Show More Show Less
2 of10
“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” is available on Netflix.
Amanda Matlovich/ Netflix/ Contributed photo / Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Show More Show Less
3 of10
Sally Rooney's best selling novel has been adapted into Hulu's "Normal People."
Hulu/ Contributed photo / Hulu Show More Show Less
4 of10
"Little Fires Everywhere" is available on Hulu.
Hulu/ Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of10
"Upload" has one season available on Amazon.
Amazon / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
6 of10
"Woke" has one season available on Hulu.
Hulu / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
7 of10
"Monsterland" is a horror anthology with one season available on Hulu.
Hulu / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of10
"The Wilds" has one season available on Amazon.
Amazon/IMDb / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of10
"The Queen's Gambit" is a limited series available on Netflix. The series follows the progress of a young chess champion during the 1960's.
Netflix / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
10 of10
"Never Have I Ever" has one season on Netflix. The comedy series was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.
Lara Solanki/ Netflix/ Contributed photo / LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX Show More Show Less
We’ve spent quite a lot of time watching television this year, for some of us devouring a new newries or an old favorite (raise your hand if you rewatched “The Office”) helped keep us sane during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a list of our favorite series that we binged this year...which was admittedly hard to whittle down given that it seems like we watched some of these shows a decade ago...given that 2020 has felt like an exceedingly long year.
Written By
TinaMarie Craven