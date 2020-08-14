Binge and Repeat: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ returns to Netflix only to repeat the first season’s plot

The much-anticipated second season of “The Umbrella Academy” has hit Netflix and viewers finally know what happened to the Hargreeves clan after the (literally) explosive finale from the first season. Spoilers appear below for those who haven’t watched the first season.

After Number Five jumped the entire Hargreeves clan to another time to escape Vanya’s violin apocalypse, the siblings found themselves scattered through time in the early ’60s and were forced to carve their own way forward after each one was separated from the rest of the siblings.

Klaus, with Ben’s spectrely aid, has become a cult leader, providing his followers with words of wisdom gleaned from songs that have yet to be recorded. Luther finds himself as a boxer and an enforcer for a local gangster. Diego continues to run around acting like Batman, which lands him in a psychiatric facility. Allison starts a new life as a wife and civil rights activist. Vanya arrives only to get struck by a car and finds herself recovering from amnesia while caring for a farm family’s young son. For the most part, the siblings are doing fairly well in their new lives until Number Five comes back on the scene to inform them that the end of the world will be coming in a week (yes, again).

Back at the Commission, the audience learns that the Handler is alive and well, if not enraged about her demotion, which leads her to seek revenge against Number Five ... and a whole lot of drama with a trio of assassins known as “The Swedes.”

“The Umbrella Academy” returns with the quippy one-liners and bizarre antics that initially endeared it to viewers in the first season. While the show’s soundtrack remains on point, the second season doesn’t feel particularly fresh, as the siblings once again have to prevent the apocalypse, try to get along, deal with their extensive daddy issues and tiptoe around Vanya. Admittedly, while the season’s events do feel very familiar, it does offer the characters a solid amount of growth and provides viewers with some insight into the Hargreeves’ family background featuring young Pogo and the woman who inspired their own robotic mother.

