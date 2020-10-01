Binge and Repeat: Spooky and horrifying streaming shows and films releasing in October

"The Haunting of Bly Manor" will be streaming on Netflix on Oct. 9.

Now that October is here, some of you lovely folks might be ready to swing into the spooky spirit by watching plenty of horror, supernatural and thrilling movies and shows.

Viewers will of course want to revisit classics like “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Clue” and last year’s addicting drama “The Haunting of Hill House” but some might be looking to branch out and watch something they might not be able to quote by heart.

To aid viewers in their quest for October viewing, check out the new Netflix and Hulu original films and series coming out in October. The below series and movies range from family friendly viewing to content parents might want to hold off on until the kids get to bed.

Oct. 1

The Worst Witch season 4 - Netflix series

Based on the book series by Jill Murphy, a clumsy young witch named Mildred Hubble has adventures at Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood - Netflix series

In 1900 Munich, ambitious brewer Curt Prank uses brutal tactics on his quest to build a beer hall that will dominate the city’s lucrative Oktoberfest.

Oct. 2

Vampires vs. The Bronx - Netflix film

A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.

The Binding - Netflix film

While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Monsterland - Hulu series

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.

A Go! Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween - Netflix

Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

Oct. 6

Starbeam: Halloween Hero - Netflix

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

Oct. 7

Books of Blood - Hulu film

A journey into uncharted territory through three tales tangled in space and time.

Hubie Halloween - Netflix film

Hubie’s not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe.

To the Lake - Netflix film

Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.

Oct. 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor - Netflix series

Dead doesn’t mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Super Monsters: Dia de Los Monsters - Netflix

The Super Monsters celebrate Día de los Muertos in Vida’s hometown with her magical family, some new monster friends and a spook-tacular parade!

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting - Netflix film

Recruited by a secret society of babysitters, a high schooler battles the Boogeyman and his monsters when they nab the boy she’s watching on Halloween.

Oct. 16

La Revolution - Netflix film

In a reimagined history, a mysterious disease besets 18th century France, culminating in a brutal clash between rebels and the aristocracy.

Helstrom - Hulu series

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 - Netflix series

Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.

Oct. 21

Rebecca - Netflix film

A young newlywed moves to her husband’s imposing estate, where she must contend with his sinister housekeeper and the haunting shadow of his late wife.

Oct. 22

Cadaver - Netflix film

After a nuclear disaster, a starving family is lured by the offer of a meal to participate in a play at a hotel, where audience members begin to vanish.