Binge and Repeat: Prayers and bullets dominate fresh Netflix comedy ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’

"Teenage Bounty Hunters" has one season available on Netflix.

At first glance Netflix’s new series about a pair of privileged Atlanta teens living a double life as bounty hunters sounds absolutely ridiculous, however, the execution makes this strange premise a must watch.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” follows twins Sterling and Blair who find themselves in quite the pickle when they get in an accident after a night of light teen debauchery. It turns out the person who struck their father’s car (which they borrowed without permission) is a bail jumper who was being chased by a bounty hunter. When Bowser, the bounty hunter, pulls up to find Sterling with a gun on “the skip” he was chasing, he assumes the girls are fellow bounty hunters and offers to split the reward with them. The twins use their “twintuition” to decide whether or not to correct him and mull over how they’ll need some quick cash to repair their dad’s truck. The girls agree to help Bowser take down “the skip” and later become his bounty hunting interns.

Of course the girls who are pretty tight with their Christian faith hide their bounty hunting side hustle from their parents and tell them that they’re working at Bowser’s frozen yogurt shop to pay for the truck’s accident damage.

While the girls are having a hoot as bounty hunters and learning the tricks of the trade from Bowser, Sterling and Blair still have to deal with typical teenage drama at school. At their private school Sterling faces backlash for “straying from the path” when the school learns that she and her boyfriend have had sex. Blair has made it her mission to get laid but only if she’s in love, only to realize she has absolutely nothing in common with her boyfriend. As the girls go through their breakups and find new partners, they also deal with the standard school nonsense and bullies.

In addition to everything going on at school and their work with Bowser, Blair begins to suspect her mother is hiding a secret and the twins stumble across some shocking information about her past.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” sounds pretty fluffy but the girls are constantly spouting “woke” dialogue and provide commentaries on social and political issues that viewers might not expect the teens to have. From global warming, gun rights, Confederate statues, race and the patriarchy the girls are learning and willing to chat about their views.

Maddie Phillips (Sterling) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (Blair) beautifully play the twin sisters, offering the audience the loving and at times hair-pulling nature of their sibling bond with comedic finesse. Kareem Hardison (Bowser) shines as an exhausted bounty hunter who finds himself unwillingly caring for the twins.

Teenage Bounty Hunters Seasons: One Episodes: 10 Episode length: 50 minutes TV rating: TV-MA Language: English Similar series: Never Have I Ever

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” is an unexpectedly great comedy that’s great for family viewing with teens. The series has one season on Netflix and is rated TV-MA. Viewers might also enjoy “Never Have I Ever,” a Netflix comedy created by Mindy Kaling that tells a sassy coming-of-age story for a Indian-American teen trying to repair her reputation after her father’s death.