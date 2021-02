Related: 'Oh my God, our stuff is on Katherine Heigl': CT jewelry brand on new Netflix show

Netflix has really been leaning into book-to-screen adaptations lately. Some of them have been done spectacularly well and others have had bumpy page-to-screen transitions.

The streaming giant’s latest book adaptation, “Firefly Lane,” stars Connecticut native Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy” and “27 Dresses”) and Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”) as two women who experience the highs and lows of their decades-long friendship.

While the series doesn’t quite stick to author Kristin Hannah’s source material, the series hops back and forth through time as Kate and Tully grip tightly to their friendship as teenagers in the ’70s, career-focused women in the ’80s and take life’s punches in the early 2000s.

“Firefly Lane” explores how Kate and Tully’s friendship evolves over time and examines the complicated twists and balancing act that their relationship becomes.

As a teenager, Kate is lonely until wild child Tully moves in across the street, igniting a bone- deep friendship. Tully had an unconventional childhood and lies about her mother to conceal that the mother is neglectful and a drug addict.

As the story weaves back and forth through time, audiences see how Tully’s unhappy childhood has shaped her into a woman who craves an audience to feel seen. Kate, on the other hand, has been more or less content to stick to the sidelines while Tully shines in the spotlight.

Viewers witnesses the early stages and the demise of Kate’s marriage to her husband, Johnny. While she tries to come to terms with her divorce and to shield her teenage daughter from her marital problems, Tully is focused on her “Ellen”- like talk show and frets about how to boost the show’s flagging ratings.

Heigl shines in the series as she plays up Tully’s vibrance and whirlwind ambition, which allow the actress to show off the acting chops that made her so beloved in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

'Firefly Lane'
Seasons: One
Episodes: 10
Episode length: 1 hour
TV rating: TV-MA
Language: English

Chalke’s performance matches Heigl’s punch for punch as she plays the more subdued but funny Kate. The two actresses have great chemistry, making their heartfelt and slightly co-dependent friendship all the more intriguing.

As the show moves forward, hints are dropped that the inseparable pair will be ripped from one another, which adds a delicious tension to the series as viewers wonder what could possibly divide Kate and Tully.

Unfortunately, the finale leaves viewers with more questions than answers, which hopefully indicates that a second season of “Firefly Lane” is in the works.

In addition to one of the stars being from Connecticut, it should also be noted that in the series Hiegl wears jewelry from Connecticut jewelry designers Jewels for Hope. In a previous interview with Hearst Connecticut Media, the mother/daughter duo behind Jewels for Hope, Sandy and Stevie D'Andrea said they were “blown away” to have their jewelry featured in the show.

Audiences should note that “Firefly Lane” has plotlines that deal with drug abuse, child abuse, sexual assault and miscarriages. The series is rated TV-MA and has one season available on Netflix.

Audiences should note that "Firefly Lane" has plotlines that deal with drug abuse, child abuse, sexual assault and miscarriages. The series is rated TV-MA and has one season available on Netflix.

