“Gilmore Girls” is a beloved series in Connecticut, given that the quirky show was set in the state. So when Netflix originally announced that it would be creating a new series about a mother/daughter duo that sounded vaguely like “Gilmore Girls,” fans took to social media to voice their concerns.

Well, TV fans, let me put your minds at ease: “Ginny & Georgia” does bear some similarities to the iconic Gilmores’ story, but it’s not even close to being the same series.

Yes, the mother/daughter duos have similar names. Georgia had Ginny as a teenager, and even though there is a single restaurateur for Georgia to flirt with, the similarities end there.

Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, comes across as a sweet, flirty Southern belle, while her daughter, Ginny, played by Antonia Gentry, is exasperated by her mother’s flirtations and flighty behavior.

After Georgia’s husband dies, she moves her two kids from Texas to a wealthy Massachusetts town, where she quickly works to set down roots.

Angsty Ginny surprises herself by making friends for the first time and is rapidly pulled into a cliquey group of pals.

Georgia sets her sights on getting a job and tries to give Austen and Ginny a happy, cushy life that her constant moving around has denied them.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Seasons: One Episodes: 10 Episode length: 50 minutes TV rating: TV-14 Language: English Similar series: "Firefly Lane" See More Collapse

Ginny is happy with her new friends. She dates for the first time, but finds it difficult to blend into her predominately white school, where she regularly finds herself singled out by one of her teachers for being biracial.

Georgia isn’t as peachy as she seems. She has dozens of secrets that she keeps from her children.

Ginny struggles to deal with the chaos of being a teenager amid her estranged parents’ rocky relationship. She’s not particularly close to her mother, and despite how her new friends idolize Georgia for being a cool parent, Ginny only can see her mother as immature and stress-inducing.

As the series progresses, Georgia’s secrets and Ginny’s lies start to threaten the perfect new life they’ve built for themselves in their new home.

“Ginny & Georgia” features plot lines about self-harm and sexual assault that may be troubling for some viewers. The series also has a tendency to “slut shame” Georgia, and when the show made a comment about Georgia’s dating history being similar to Taylor Swift's, the singer called out the sexist comment on social media.

“Ginny & Georgia” is rated TV-14 and has one season available on Netflix. Viewers might also enjoy watching Netflix’s “Firefly Lane.”

