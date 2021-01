A necklace, a novel and a compelling revenge plot quickly grab viewers in Netflix’s new French series “Lupin.”

The series opens with Assane planning to steal a necklace that once belonged to Marie Antoinette from the Louvre, but “Lupin” is much more than a standard heist drama. And the necklace is far more than a glitzy accessory.

As a child Assane had his world blown apart after his father was imprisoned for stealing a necklace from his wealthy employers...the very same necklace that is up for auction at the Louvre. Those with a penchant for puzzles will quickly find themselves engrossed in the glittering drama.

When Assane manages to get a hold of the necklace he begins to investigate into his own past after learning that his father was innocent of the crime. Assane uses his tried and true con man techniques borrowed from his favorite novel “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar” to track down the truth about the theft and seek vengeance for what was done to his father.

The wickedly charming series features Omar Sy as the clever and captivating Assane. Sy easily falls into his character’s chameleon-like habits as Assane dons disguises and personalities as if he’s simply pulling on a coat. However Sy doesn’t just play the part of a con man, he allows us into his character’s true self as viewers observe Assane with his son and ex-wife and into his past childhood with his father.

The show doesn’t just focus on Assane, it also gives the audience a glimpse at the police’s efforts to investigate the different crimes Assane commits in his search for the truth. The series also offers a social commentary about how Assane is able to get away with his crimes and argues that because Assane he is often overlooked by the people right in front of him and it makes it easier for him to deceive them. It’s this societal oversight that enables him to carry out his cons and crimes without anyone picking up on his trail.

“Lupin” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-MA. Viewers looking for shows with compelling narratives might also be interested in “Money Heist,” which has four seasons on Netflix.

