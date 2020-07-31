Binge and Repeat: Netflix’s ‘Down to Earth With Zac Efron’ offers a glimpse of sustainable world

"Down to Earth With Zac Efron" has one season on Netflix.

Hollywood actor Zac Efron travels the world with his friend and wellness expert Darin Olien as they speak to experts and people working or living sustainable lifestyles in Netflix’s new series “Down to Earth With Zac Efron.”

In each episode Efron and Olien work to find people who are working on solutions to different ecological and environmental issues. In Iceland the duo learn about hot springs being used to prepare food and renewable energy sources. In France they learn about how the country is trying to make water cleaner and more accessible to the public. Efron also takes Olien and actress Anna Kendrick to a water sommelier to learn about how water’s taste is impacted by the amount of minerals in it. In Costa Rica Olien shows Efron around his friend’s ecovillage and teaches him about the locally grown produce there, where they sample cacao and jackfruit in between visiting an animal sanctuary and ziplining through the jungle. They later travel to Sardinia to learn about how the island is able to host such a prominent centenarian population and how their diets might play a role in their longevity. In Peru they learn about the cryopreservation of plants. When they head to Puerto Rico after a hurricane, Efron and the crew help a woman remove the debris from her home and he tries his hand at milking a goat. The duo head to London to learn about wall gardening and help collect garbage that has washed up along the Thames. In Iquitos they learn about ayahuasca tourism and sample some grubs in the rainforest.

Eagle-eyed viewers will even see Norwalk’s own urban beekeeper Andrew Coté when he makes an appearance in the show teaching Efron and Olien about honey and the problems facing bees. Coté gives the hosts a sample of honey while he explains that pesticides, not pollution, have a bigger impact on bees during the show’s pollution episode. In another nearby visit, the hosts also visit Angry Orchard in Walden, N.Y., to learn about apples and the science behind the different types of apples.

Throughout the series both Efron and Olien have plenty of fun learning and trying out different foods when they’re not boarding down sand dunes or ziplining through the jungle. The hosts repeatedly narrate how their travels are broadening their minds and how beneficial the different sustainable efforts could be back home in the states.

“Down to Earth With Zac Efron” has one season available on Netflix and the series is rated TV-PG so the whole family can gather together and learn about sustainable practices. Audiences might also enjoy Hulu’s “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” where she travels the country learning about the history behind “American food.”