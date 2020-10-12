Binge and Repeat: Netflix crafts cute tween musical series ‘Julie and the Phantoms’

In an effort to create more musical-based content Netflix’s series “Julie and the Phantoms” is an adaptation of a Brazialian series “Julie e os Fantasmas” about a teenage girl who finds her way back to music with the help of a few friendly ghosts.

Alas, Julie’s ghosts are nothing like Casper, but they’re not without their own charm. When Julie goes into her deceased mother’s studio to clear out some old junk she finds a CD and accidentally summons the ghosts of three teenage band members who died right before making it big ... after eating some questionable hotdogs in 1995.

Still reeling from the death of her mother, Julie hasn’t been able to bring herself to play music in nearly a year, but with the help of her newfound ghost band, she’s able to reclaim her voice.

While Julie works on her music, the boys are stunned to learn that they died and are excited to play for an audience again ... even if people think they’re holograms.

“Julie and the Phantoms” is rife with toe-tapping numbers and fun costumes as Julie and the ghosts sing throughout the series.

Julie and the Phantoms Seasons: One Episodes: 9 Episode length: 30 minutes TV rating: TV-G Language: English/Spanish Similar series: No Good Nick

As the series goes along, the ghosts find themselves wrapped up in a bit of drama and Julie tries to help them figure out their unfinished business in the hopes of helping them move on to their next afterlife destination.

While the acting itself in the series isn’t exactly top-notch, families can certainly gather together to watch this heartfelt musical series about grief and friendship.

“Julie and the Phantoms” is rated TV-G and has one season available on Netflix. Audiences looking for more wholesome, family-friendly viewing might also enjoy Netflix’s series “No Good Nick.” The series follows a teenage girl pretending to be a family’s distant relative as part of her father’s con to get revenge against the family.

