Binge and Repeat: ‘Love on the Spectrum’ offers look at dating while on the autism spectrum

"Love on the Spectrum" has one season on Netflix.

Dating isn’t easy. In a modern context, it’s a digital minefield that revolves around texting and emojis on different dating apps before singles even get around to meeting the other person. Dating can be even more difficult for those who have difficulties picking up on social cues or are uncomfortable in new social settings.

Netflix’s new series “Love on the Spectrum” is a reality series about Australian singles and couples on the autism spectrum as they pursue romantic relationships. According to the series, most people on the autism spectrum don’t experience romantic relationships, in part, because the early stages of dating are reliant on social cues and expressing emotions in a way that can be more challenging for some individuals on the spectrum. What’s particularly great about this series is how it offers viewers the opportunity to learn about autism from the perspective of people on the spectrum.

In addition to having cameras follow the singles and couples around on their dates, the individuals on the show share their opinions on love, what they want out of a relationship and why they think it would feel like to fall in love. This wholesome series aims to normalize the idea of people on the autism spectrum dating while highlighting the obstacles they may face.

Throughout the show relationship counselor Jodi Rodgers meets with singles like Michael and Kelvin to offer them tips on conversational topics and advice on how to interact with their date. She explains the different protocols, how to keep the conversations going and provides support to individuals if a date doesn’t work out the way they hoped it would.

Not all of the individuals on the show require coaching from Rodgers, some prepare for their dates by chatting with their parents or like Chloe, they just go for it. Not every date results in a happily ever after, but audiences do get to see a lovely proposal or two.

"Love on the Spectrum" has one season and is rated TV-14.