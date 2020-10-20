Binge and Repeat: Lily Collins charms viewers in new Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’

The concept of an American bumbling through the streets of Paris is nothing new, but Netflix manages to make the old plot feel light as a freshly baked croissant with “Emily in Paris.”

Lily Collins stars in this charming comedy about a young woman who scores her dream job in Paris and has to navigate the tricky world of French culture ... which is even harder when she can’t speak the language.

Fans of “Sex and the City” and “Younger” are sure to enjoy the sweet confection of “Emily in Paris” as the young Francophile stumbles and shines in the new series. Collins stars as the titular Emily, a plucky and perky Midwest American girl working at a marketing firm, where her colleagues think of her as a tacky hick and feel that her American work ethic is over-the-top. Emily is puzzled by her French colleagues and how they don’t seem to find the work as fulfilling as she does.

As Emily tries to find her way around Paris, she finds that not everything in life isn’t perfect as she quickly discovers her apartment’s quirks, the unfriendly locals and finds herself newly single.

Now that she’s living along the cobblestone streets of Paris, Emily is taking the time to make friends, enjoy the food and get involved in an awkward romantic entanglement or two.

Between the goofy nanny she befriends and the hot chef that lives downstairs, Emily is having plenty of adventures of her own.

At her luxury firm she is constantly told her perspectives are “too American” and that’s too basic to understand the haute couture products that her company is known for representing. Faced with an unyielding boss, a flirty client and a disaster or two, Emily always finds a way to handle a crisis with a smile.

“Emily in Paris” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-MA. Viewers might also enjoy watching Collins in the 2014 film “Love, Rosie,” which tells the story of two best friends and how a single decision changed both of their lives forever.

Emily in Paris Seasons: One Episodes: 10 Episode length: 30 minutes TV rating: TV-MA Language: English/French Similar film: Love, Rosie

