Binge and Repeat: Ghosts and memories haunt Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

The minds behind the popular horror series “The Haunting of Hill House” are back with a chilling new tale, just in time for the Halloween season.

“The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy teamed up to make a loose adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” to provide viewers with “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

The latest horror series on Netflix tells the story of an American nanny who goes to live with a pair of young children on a large estate in England. Unfortunately for the nanny and all those (still) living at Bly Manor, the house is haunted by more than the memories of the children’s deceased parents. The longer the nanny stays at Bly Manor, the more unsettling the tale becomes as viewers discover that she’s haunted not only by her own past, but by the history of the old house.

While the series is not as creepy or terrifying as “The Haunting of Hill House,” the events of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” certainly leave the audience with a chill along their spine as the uneasy ghost story unfolds.

What makes this particular horror series more compelling is that the characters are not only faced with ghostly terrors but the fear of being trapped within their memories. When the characters find themselves “tucked away,” they have a difficult time distinguishing reality from memory and find themselves playing out the past over and over again. In a disturbing twist, the residents of Bly Manor discover that dead, doesn’t mean gone at this supernatural estate.

Fans of “The Haunting of Hill House” will find plenty of familiar faces among the “Bly Manor” cast, including Victoria Pedretti as Dani the nanny, Henry Thomas as the children’s Uncle Henry Wingrave, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter, Katie Parker as Perdita, Kate Siegel as Viola and Carla Gugino as the storyteller. In addition to the “Haunting of Hill House” faces, the cast is rounded out by the children, Amelie Bea Smith as Flora and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles, who reside at Bly Manor with Rahul Kohli playing the chef Owen, Amelia Eve playing the gardener Jamie and T’Nia Miller as the housekeeper, Mrs. Grose.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-MA. Viewers who have already watched the “Haunting of Hill House” might also enjoy “Monsterland” on Hulu, the anthology series that asks viewers if the monsters are limited to the supernatural forces.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Seasons: One Episodes: 9 Episode length: 1 hour TV rating: TV-MA Language: English Similar series: Monsterland

