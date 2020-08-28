Binge and Repeat: Forget bouquets ‘The Big Flower Fight’ takes gardening to new heights

When thinking about flowers, people typically think of gardens or poetry or perhaps Valentine’s candy ... but they probably don’t think about competition. Until now.

Netflix’s “avant gardening” new series “The Big Flower Fight” is a competition series where 10 teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers compete to build massive floral installations. As the series progresses and the participants whittle down the competition, these floral artists aim to win the title of Best in Bloom and the opportunity to display their floral sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

In each episode the budding artists tackle a new challenge from creating insect statues, under the sea critters, wearable floral art, working with edible plants and more to create absolutely stunning art with plants. Let me just say, never in my life have I been so impressed with chicken wire or bark. The series is hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou and is such a delightfully British competition that many “The Great British Bake Off” fans are sure to be drawn to the series’ wholesome tone and creative flair. Realistically, “The Big Flower Fight” feels very similar to “The Great British Bake Off” as it is shot in the English countryside, set inside a fancy white dome (similar to the Bake Off tent) and the hosts constantly make puns related to their contestants’ creations. Audiences can basically go from a flour-focused competition to a flower-based one.

While the show itself is focused on floral installations, it offers viewers a charmingly cozy vibe while also gifting viewers with the daring and flamboyant fashion sense of Henck and Yan. Audiences will be quick to notice their feathered caps within the first 30 seconds of the first episode. In addition to their bold sartorial choices, they also create some brilliant pieces that certainly capture competition judge Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht’s attention early on.

“The Big Flower Fight” has one season on Netflix and is rated TV-PG, making it perfect for family-time viewing. Viewers might also enjoy watching “The Great British Bake Off” (if they haven’t already) or watching “Nailed It,” a series where amateur bakers attempt to recreate baked masterpieces on a serious time crunch.