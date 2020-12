Oh life might be cold and dreary outside, but inside we have the warm glow of the television and the charmingly festive bakes in the third season of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.”

Admittedly all of the episodes are charming as former baking contestants pop back to the tent to compete for the glory of being named the holiday star baker by professional chefs Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

What makes the third season more spectacular than the previous two? Well the cast of “Derry Girls” takes over the tent to compete for baking glory in the second episode of season three, and it's an absolute laugh. Some members of the “Derry Girls” cast are a bit more prepared than others as some of them claim to have never made a cake before appearing on the cooking show.

While the “Derry Girls” castmates didn’t prepare bakes that were up to the typical Paul Hollywood standards, the baking flops and drops are more than enough to keep the audience in their seats. The first episode of the third season is a bit more traditional as it features former contestants who are a bit more comfortable with their ovens. The holiday edition of the popular baking competition only offers two episodes for each of their three seasons, which makes it a quick series to breeze through while you’re at home working on your own holiday baking or perhaps it will inspire you to dust off your measuring spoons and give it a go.

As with the typical “The Great British Baking Show” series, viewers are sure to enjoy watching the delightful competition as amateur bakers compete against the clock to create showstopping treats.

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” has three seasons available on Netflix and is rated TV-14. Viewers might also enjoy Netflix’s baking competition “Sugar Rush: Christmas.”

tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com