Halloween may be over, but it doesn’t mean we have to stop enjoying spooky content.

Two cable company employees travel around England setting up wifi connections and searching for ghosts in Amazon’s new series “Truth Seekers.”

The supernatural comedy follows Gus, a senior engineer at the Smyle cable company, as he trains his new partner Elton John to help with cable installations (not to be confused with the musician Elton John). In his spare time Gus is a paranormal investigator and shares his investigations on his YouTube channel. While on their first job Elton finds himself uneasy about working in an elderly woman’s creepy home. When Elton and Gus return to make an additional repair on the woman’s cable, they discover a paranormal occurrence in her home.

From there they keep finding themselves assigned to work on assignments at creepy and reputably haunted locations. Gus is more than willing to fling himself into the supernatural scares while Elton longs for a normal work day without any supernatural frights.

As the series progresses they meet a young woman named Astrid who finds herself haunted by a gaggle of disturbing spirits. When Gus and Elton try to help her they find themselves dealing with a bit more than they can handle.

During the series the characters find themselves entangled in an apocalyptic conspiracy involving a strange cult and a considerable amount of head explosions.

While the series does effectively inspire some chills while keeping the laughter rolling, the plot is fairly predictable. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost both star in the series, the duo have previously starred in films including “Hot Fuzz” and “Shaun vs. the Dead” together.

“Truth Seekers” has one season available on Amazon. The series is rated for ages 16+. Audiences who are looking for something a little more eerie might enjoy “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

Truth Seekers Seasons: One Episodes: Eight Episode length: 30 minutes TV rating: 16+ Language: English Similar series: The Haunting of Bly Manor

