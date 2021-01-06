Binge and Repeat: 'Bridgerton' is Netflix's steamy and addictive new regency drama

During the holiday season Netflix gave viewers a gift in the form of a new Shonda Rhimes produced drama. For those who might not recall, Rhimes in the mind behind hit series like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” Now with Netflix’s help she’s delivered an intriguing and gossipy regency drama in the form of “Bridgerton.”
In this series, based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, all of London is a flutter over the latest season where the singles of high society will flirt and use their wits to ensure a fortuitous marriage all while avoiding scandal and shame through Lady Whistledown’s high society gossip rag.