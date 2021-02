“Crazy, Rich Asians” was a huge film in 2018, and now Netflix is offering viewers a front-row seat to the extravagant lives of a group of wealthy Asians living in Los Angeles in the streaming platform’s new reality series “Bling Empire.”

While “Crazy, Rich Asians” was a film based on a bestselling novel, Netflix gives viewers the social goings of a group of incredibly wealthy friends and their one friend who doesn’t have a trust fund.

Given that the show is a reality series, viewers can expect standard reality fare like frenemies and relationship drama in “Bling Empire.”

Reigning queens Christine and Anna clash repeatedly throughout the series as the two mothers feud over which one will be crowned the ruler of their social circle.

While those two duke it out for the title, Kelly’s relationship problems with her Power Ranger boyfriend, Andrew, is popular grist for the group’s gossip mill.

While Kelly tries to figure out her relationship drama, Kevin, the only non-rich person in the friend group, tries to flirt his way into her heart.

'Bling Empire' Seasons: One Episodes: 8 Episode length: 35 minutes TV rating: TV-MA Language: English Similar series: "Singapore Social"

Sweet and kind Cherie is frustrated that her boyfriend and the father or her two children isn’t interested in marriage.

The drama doesn’t stop there as not one, but two different cast members on the reality series try to track down biological parents.

Kane appears to be more down to earth than many of the cast members, despite having a massive wall dedicated to showing off his extensive shoe collection. He acts as the glue that keeps the friends together and is often mediating drama among the group.

While “Bling Empire” has moments that make the show feel a bit ludicrous, it also incorporates a surprising amount of grief. Cherie is grieving the loss of her mother, and Christine is reeling from the stress of trying to get pregnant for a decade.

Yes, these people are exceedingly wealthy, but their money can’t resolve all of their heartaches. Their money does allow them, however, to grieve in very luxurious outfits.

That’s not to say that some of the interactions on this show aren’t bonkers The cast members are often decked out in jewels with a price tag that rivals many small countries’ GDPs as they swan about at parties.

The reality series, though, isn’t as focused on materialistic tomfoolery as it could be, and at the end of the day the friends are more than willing to come together to support their own.

“Bling Empire” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-MA. Viewers looking for a glimpse into the lives of more wealthy Asians can witness all of the drama in “Singapore Social,” which is also on Netflix.

