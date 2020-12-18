Binge and Repeat: Amazon's 'The Wilds' is a gripping survival drama

3
Stories of survival tend to captivate the mind, especially given that survival isn’t just about finding food and shelter, it’s living with your own mind.
Amazon’s new series “The Wilds” follows a group of teen girls who survive a plane crash and wait for rescue on a small island. The drama begins as one of the girls, Leah, tells investigators about the crash and how the girls made it to the island. When asked if the experience was traumatic for her, the teen swiftly responds that being a teenage girl is traumatic. While this might sound a tad over the top, this segues into the show’s drama as each episode revolves around one of the eight girls and about their lives before the island and their time trying to survive it.