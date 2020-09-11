Binge and Repeat: Amazon’s ‘Hanna’ is a dynamic action series

Amazon’s action series “Hanna” follows a young girl who was raised in the woods. The series is based off Joe Wright’s 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett.

Hanna is an extraordinary child who has been trained since birth to fight and protect herself after her father, Erik, rescued her from a strange facility and her mother was killed during the rescue. For her entire life the 16-year-old has lived in the forest with only Erik as her company. When Hanna meets a young man in the forest, she decides to push against her father’s rules of staying away from other people and lands herself in an incredibly dangerous situation.

Now the people who had tried to kill her as a baby are hot on her trail and she and Erik are separated while fleeing from the mysterious Utrax team who killed Hanna’s mother. As the series progresses the highly trained teen will use her combat and spy skills to travel across Europe in the hopes of reuniting with her father. Along the way Hanna learns that Erik hasn’t been entirely truthful with her and discovers that he knows more about her past than he’s been letting on.

“Hanna” is packed with action as the series moves from Hanna’s flight to her interaction with the other Utrax test subjects. Fans of the original film might enjoy the more in-depth explanation of the experiment and the additional details about Hanna’s abilities that can be found in the Amazon series.

The action sequences are dynamic, but at times the acting can feel a bit wooden, as if the characters are trying a little too hard to maintain what they think a spy would be like.

“Hanna” has two seasons available on Amazon with a third season coming in 2021. The series is rated TV-MA. Viewers looking for more action might also enjoy Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series.