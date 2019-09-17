Benefits, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County

Where the Wild Things Are will be screened on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. Register online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org. Where the Wild Things Are will be screened on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. Register online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org. Photo: Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Entertainment / Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Entertainment Photo: Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Entertainment / Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Entertainment Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Benefits, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After Dark

Rock4rv CJD Benefit Concert, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. In memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza, who succumbed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD Foundation, Inc. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Penny Lane Band, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Supports local area food pantries. Nonperishable food donations accepted. Tickets: $15. Reservations: sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net; 203-878-7508; 203-375-1503. Info: pennylaneband.net.

Speaking of Women luncheon, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., The Waterview, 215 Roosevelt Dr., Monroe. Gold medal Olympian and sexual abuse survivor Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker. Proceeds fund the Center for Family Justice’s mission to help victims of violence and abuse. Tickets: $175-$250. Info: centerforfamilyjustice.org.

Abilis Has Talent Show, Sept. 27, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, One W. Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: $25-$30. Register at abilis.us/calendar.

Kristin Chenoweth: Fall 2019 Gala, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $195-$250. Benefits the Ridgefield Playhouse. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church’s Boots & BBQ Bash, Sept. 28, 6:30-10 p.m., The Auditorium at Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. All proceeds will go to support the church’s year-round operations. Tickets: $45. Info: bit.ly/TrinityBBQ, 203-255-0454.

Roaring Twenties Gala, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance by Play with Your Food, special exhibit preview, and an award presentation. Tickets start at $200. Proceeds benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

KEYS Fall Benefit Concert: Playing It Forward, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Ave., Norwalk. Cocktails, dinner, auctions, performances. Supports Bridgeport children’s music program. Tickets: $150. Info: keysmusic.org/benefit.

Whiplash: A Fashion Show Fundraiser to Benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Cocktail hour, live DJ, fashion show, silent auction items. Tickets: $75-$100. Info: whipsalon.com.

Dance

Learn to Square Dance, Beginner Lessons, Sept. 24, 7:30-9 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Rd., Newtown. Cost: $5. Info: rrsdc.org.

Ballroom Champions: Alex Dubovyk and Rickie Taylor, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m. show; dancing from 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Cost: $20. Info/Reservations: 203-374-7308.

Film

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road Side 2, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield.Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Where the Wild Things Are, Oct. 5, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Tell Them Anything You Want, A Portrait of Maurice Sendak, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Turandot, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $$15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Alien, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Manon, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Submissions for Art & Text exhibit, deadline Oct. 1. Norwalk Public Library will be pairing artists with poets to create a new artwork, in their medium of choice, based on a selected poem, resulting in a visual representation of the poetry. Works will be displayed at NPL Dec. 1-31. Send submissions to: clahey@norwalkpl.org. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Harmony on the Sound Chorus Guest Night, Oct. 2, 7-10 p.m., St. Nicholas Antiochian Church New Parish Hall, 5258 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Women sing a cappella are invited to join Harmony on the Sound Chorus. Info: harmonyonthesound.org.

Fiber artists sought, Milford Arts Council calls all artists to submit their work for an open-themed juried exhibition of fiber art. Cash awards presented at a reception Oct. 3, 5:30-7 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Submission details: milfordarts.org, 203-878-6647.

Landscape artists sought, Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of CT call artists to rethink how they look at landscapes in a new juried exhibit, Landscapes: Vast & Intimate. Exhibit runs Oct. 17-Nov. 9, MAC’s Firehouse Gallery at Walnut Beach, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Opening reception/sale, Oct. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission deadline: Oct. 4, 11:59 p.m.; Walk-in submission deadline, Oct. 5, noon, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave S, Milford. Info: milfordarts.org, 203-878-6647.

Open Call for Artists: Autumn Juried Show, Oct. 13-Nov. 9, Rowayton Arts Center. Online submissions: rowaytonarts.org/entries/#dashboard. Deadline is Sept. 12; accepted artists will be notified Sept. 20. Categories include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, color photography, black and white photography, sculpture, printmaking, pastels or drawing. Opening reception: Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Call for Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Calling All Crafters, The Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.