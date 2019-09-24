Benefits, beer tastings, screenings and more head to Fairfield County

After Dark

Abilis Has Talent Show, Sept. 27, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, One W. Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: $25-$30. Register at abilis.us/calendar.

Kristin Chenoweth: Fall 2019 Gala, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $195-$250. Benefits the Ridgefield Playhouse. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church’s Boots & BBQ Bash Dinner/Dance Night, Sept. 28, 6:30-10 p.m., The Auditorium at Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. All proceeds will go to support the church’s year-round operations. Tickets: $45. Info: bit.ly/TrinityBBQ, 203-255-0454.

Roaring Twenties Gala, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance by Play with Your Food, special exhibit preview, and an award presentation. Tickets start at $200. Proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

20th annual Ladies’ Soirée — Silent Disco, Oct. 3, 7-10 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Cocktails, appetizers, silent disco music. Proceeds benefit Wilton Library. Tickets/Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6321.

KEYS Fall Benefit Concert: Playing It Forward, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Ave., Norwalk. Cocktails, dinner, auctions, performances. Supports Bridgeport children’s music program. Tickets: $150. Info: keysmusic.org/benefit.

Octoberfest Cruises: Hoist Ale, Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, 5:30 p.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cruises feature tastings from local craft breweries. Oct. 5, Thimble Island Brewing Co. and Fairfield Craft Ales; Oct. 12, Two Roads Brewing Co., and Nod Hill Brewery; Oct. 19, No Worries Brewing Co. and Charter Oak Brewing Co.; Oct. 26, The Owl’s Brew and New England Brewing Co. Tickets: $45-$50. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Whiplash: A Fashion Show Fundraiser to Benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Cocktail hour, live DJ, fashion show, silent auction items. Tickets: $75-$100. Info: whipsalon.com.

Dance

Ballroom Champions: Alex Dubovyk and Rickie Taylor, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m. show; dancing from 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Cost: $20. Info/Reservations: 203-374-7308.

Film

Where the Wild Things Are, Oct. 5, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Tell Them Anything You Want, A Portrait of Maurice Sendak, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Metropolitan Opera’s Turandot, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $$15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Alien, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Manon, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 40th Anniversary, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Barry Bostwick. See the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display and costume contest. Tickets: $45-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford. Hosted by nonprofit HonorBound Foundation of Darien. Tickets: $18. Proceeds benefit Honorbound’s efforts to assist veterans. Info: avontheatre.org.

Trying Out

Submissions for Art & Text exhibit, deadline Oct. 1. Norwalk Public Library will be pairing artists with poets to create a new artwork, in their medium of choice, based on a selected poem, resulting in a visual representation of the poetry. Works will be displayed at NPL Dec. 1-31. Send submissions to: clahey@norwalkpl.org. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Harmony on the Sound Chorus Guest Night, Oct. 2, 7-10 p.m., St. Nicholas Antiochian Church New Parish Hall, 5258 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Women sing a cappella are invited to join Harmony on the Sound Chorus. Info: harmonyonthesound.org.

Fiber artists sought, Milford Arts Council calls all artists to submit their work for an open-themed juried exhibition of fiber art. Cash awards presented at a reception Oct. 3, 5:30-7 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Submission details: milfordarts.org, 203-878-6647.

Landscape artists sought, Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of CT call artists to rethink how they look at landscapes in a new juried exhibit, Landscapes: Vast & Intimate. Exhibit runs Oct. 17-Nov. 9, MAC’s Firehouse Gallery at Walnut Beach, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Opening reception/sale, Oct. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission deadline: Oct. 4, 11:59 p.m.; Walk-in submission deadline, Oct. 5, noon, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave S, Milford. Info: milfordarts.org, 203-878-6647.

Open Call for Artists: Autumn Juried Show, Oct. 13-Nov. 9, Rowayton Arts Center. Online submissions: rowaytonarts.org/entries/#dashboard. Deadline is Sept. 12; accepted artists will be notified Sept. 20. Categories include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, color photography, black and white photography, sculpture, printmaking, pastels or drawing. Opening reception: Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Call for Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Calling All Crafters, The Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.