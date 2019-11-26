Benefits, ballets, screenings and more head to Fairfield County

Scenes from the Nutcracker will be performed by the Darien Art Center's dance companies on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at noon and 3 p.m. at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

After Dark

Gunsmoke: Music for Hope concert, Home for the Holidays Dec. 7, 7 p.m., The Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Admission: $15. Reservations/Donations: 203-655-7884. Info: piedmontclub.org.

Christmas Luncheons at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Dec. 10-14, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$30. Info/Reservations: keelertavernmuseum.org/christmasluncheons, 203-438-5485.

Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Hosted by Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason with a cast of Broadway talents. Tickets: $50-$250. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Dance

Latin Ballroom, Nov. 30, 7-11 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Pasha Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler will perform at 9: 30 p.m., the event also includes open dancing and a dance lesson. Tickets: $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

Clara’s Land of Sweets Tea Party, Dec. 7, 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m., TD Bank, 185 Main Street, Westport. Tickets: $25. Info: EnrollDance.com, ctdanceco.org.

Scenes from the Nutcracker, a show performed by the Darien Art Center’s dance companies, Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, noon and 3 p.m., DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

Dance to the Holidays, Dec. 8, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other stars from the show, plus American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance stars. Tickets: $70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Milford Recreation’s Pine Forest Nutcracker adaptive ballet, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Little Wing Adaptive Ballet Company features dancers with autism, Down syndrome and other emotional and physical disabilities. Tickets: $5 suggested donation. Info: Rich Minnix, 203-783-3387, rminnix@ci.milford.ct.us.

Nuts About the Nutcracker, Dec. 14, noon and 5 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Proceeds go to Special Olympics Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: soct.theworxgroup.com/index.php?cID=991.

Film

All About Eve, featuring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Met Opera production of Akhnaten, Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Return to Send’er, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

When Harry Met Sally, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Echo in the Canyon, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkartsdistrict.com.

The Quiet One, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.,Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

It’s A Wonderful Life, Dec. 22, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening The Polar Express, Nov. 29-Dec. 22. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Call for entries 40th annual Photography Show, due Dec. 8, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Show runs Jan. 11 - Feb. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Call for artists: Milford Art Council’s Juried Figurative Exhibit, digital submissions deadline, Dec. 27, midnight; in person submission deadline, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, Milford. Show runs Jan. 16-Feb. 8. Reception: Jan. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission fee: $25-$35. Info: milfordarts.org/figurative-exhibit-lp.

Call for artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.