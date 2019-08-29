Benefits and screenings coming to Fairfield County

The 80s Dance Party is on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the Fairfield Theatre Company. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

After Dark

Athome Magazine’s A-list Awards, Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Celebration of the best in interior design, architecture and landscape design in Fairfield County. Tickets: $50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening, Sept. 14, 5:15 p.m., 25 Powers Ct, Westport. Featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Sirius/XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky, cocktail party, dinner, live and silent auctions, and an after-party with dancing and live music by Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos. Tickets: $2,500-$350. Gala proceeds will benefit Westport Country Playhouse. Info: westportplayhouse.org/Gala2019.

Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off Gala for Abilis, Sept. 14, 7-midnight, Tamarack Country Club, 55 Locust Rd., Greenwich. Local celebrities and community leaders perform a choreographed dance routine, mirroring the hit TV show. Tickets: $270. Info: dancingstarsofgreenwich.net or on Fred Astaire of Greenwich or Abilis’ Facebook event listing.

80s Dance Party: FTC Fund-raiser, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Penny Lane Band, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Supports local area food pantries. Nonperishable food donations accepted. Tickets: $15. Reservations: sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net; 203-878-7508; 203-375-1503. Info: pennylaneband.net.

Rock4rv CJD Benefit Concert, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. In memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza, who succumbed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD Foundation, Inc. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Speaking of Women luncheon, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., The Waterview, 215 Roosevelt Dr., Monroe. Gold medal Olympian and sexual abuse survivor Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker. Proceeds fund the Center for Family Justice’s mission to help victims of violence and abuse. Tickets: $175-$250. Info: centerforfamilyjustice.org.

Abilis Has Talent Show, Sept. 27, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, One W. Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: $25-$30. Register at abilis.us/calendar.

Kristin Chenoweth: Fall 2019 Gala, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $195-$250. Benefits the Ridgefield Playhouse. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Roaring Twenties Gala, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance by Play with Your Food, special exhibit preview, and an award presentation. Tickets start at $200. Proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Dance

Ballroom show: Lepeng Lin and Anastasia Barhatova, Aug. 31, 9:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. General dancing, 7-11:30 p.m. Dance lesson at 8 p.m. Cost: $20. Reservations/Info: 203-374-7308.

Square Dance Fun Nights, Sept. 4 and 11, 7:30-9 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Donation request: $5. Info: squarebears.net.

Square Dance Beginner Fun Night, Sept. 10 and 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown. Free. Info: rrsdc.org.

Learn to Square Dance, Beginner Lessons, Sept. 24, 7:30-9 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Rd., Newtown. Cost: $5. Info: rrsdc.org.

Film

Woodstock, Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkartsdistrict.com.

The Weight of Water, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

King Lear, Sept. 15, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road Side 1, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Cost: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road Side 2, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield.Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Turandot, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $$15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Alien, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Manon, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Authors sought: Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. Authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day. To apply, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call 203-452-5065.

Submissions for Art & Text exhibit, deadline Oct. 1. Norwalk Public Library will be pairing artists with poets to create a new artwork, in their medium of choice, based on a selected poem, resulting in a visual representation of the poetry. Works will be displayed at NPL Dec. 1-31. Send submissions to: clahey@norwalkpl.org. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Open Call for Artists: Autumn Juried Show, Oct. 13-Nov. 9, Rowayton Arts Center. Online submissions: rowaytonarts.org/entries/#dashboard. Deadline is Sept. 12; accepted artists will be notified Sept. 20. Categories include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, color photography, black and white photography, sculpture, printmaking, pastels or drawing. Opening reception: Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Call for Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Calling All Crafters, The Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.