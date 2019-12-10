Benefits, Nutcrackers, screenings and more head to Fairfield County

Scenes from the Nutcracker will be performed by the Darien Art Center's dance companies on Dec. 14 and 15 at noon and 3 p.m. at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

After Dark

Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Hosted by Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason with a cast of Broadway talents. Tickets: $50-$250. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Dance

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Milford Recreation’s Pine Forest Nutcracker adaptive ballet, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Little Wing Adaptive Ballet Company features dancers with autism, Down syndrome and other emotional and physical disabilities. Tickets: $5 suggested donation. Info: Rich Minnix, 203-783-3387, rminnix@ci.milford.ct.us.

Nuts About the Nutcracker, Dec. 14, noon and 5 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Proceeds go to Special Olympics Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: soct.theworxgroup.com/index.php?cID=991.

Scenes from the Nutcracker, a show performed by the Darien Art Center’s dance companies, Dec. 14 and 15, noon and 3 p.m., DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

The Nutcracker Ballet, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Presented by The Ridgefield School of Dance. Tickets: $17-$23. Info: theridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 22, 1 and 5 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $50-$75. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Film

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

It’s A Wonderful Life, Dec. 22, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening The Polar Express, Nov. 29-Dec. 22. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Open Casting Call: Constellations, Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m., TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., (20 Elm St. Ext. for GPS), New Milford. One male and 1 female ages 20+ sought for Nick Payne’s drama Constellations. Info: viv.berger@vishay.com, theatreworks.us/actors/index.php, 860-350-6863.

Call for Artists : Milford Art Council’s Juried Figurative Exhibit, digital submissions deadline, Dec. 27, midnight; in person submission deadline, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, Milford. Show runs Jan. 16-Feb. 8. Reception: Jan. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission fee: $25-$35. Info: milfordarts.org/figurative-exhibit-lp.

Call for Artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.