Benefits, Nutcrackers, screenings and more head to Fairfield County

After Dark

Gunsmoke: Music for Hope concert, Home for the Holidays Dec. 7, 7 p.m., The Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Admission: $15. Reservations/Donations: 203-655-7884. Info: piedmontclub.org.

Christmas Luncheons at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Dec. 10-14, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$30. Info/Reservations: keelertavernmuseum.org/christmasluncheons, 203-438-5485.

Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Hosted by Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason with a cast of Broadway talents. Tickets: $50-$250. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Dance

Clara’s Land of Sweets Tea Party, Dec. 7, 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m., TD Bank, 185 Main Street, Westport. Tickets: $25. Info: EnrollDance.com, ctdanceco.org.

Scenes from the Nutcracker, a show performed by the Darien Art Center’s dance companies, Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, noon and 3 p.m., DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance’s Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Milford Recreation’s Pine Forest Nutcracker adaptive ballet, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Little Wing Adaptive Ballet Company features dancers with autism, Down syndrome and other emotional and physical disabilities. Tickets: $5 suggested donation. Info: Rich Minnix, 203-783-3387, rminnix@ci.milford.ct.us.

Nuts About the Nutcracker, Dec. 14, noon and 5 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Proceeds go to Special Olympics Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: soct.theworxgroup.com/index.php?cID=991.

Film

Echo in the Canyon, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkartsdistrict.com.

The Quiet One, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

It’s A Wonderful Life, Dec. 22, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening The Polar Express, through Dec. 22. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Call for entries 40th annual Photography Show, due Dec. 8, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Show runs Jan. 11 - Feb. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Call for artists: Milford Art Council’s Juried Figurative Exhibit, digital submissions deadline, Dec. 27, midnight; in person submission deadline, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, Milford. Show runs Jan. 16-Feb. 8. Reception: Jan. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission fee: $25-$35. Info: milfordarts.org/figurative-exhibit-lp.

Call for artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.