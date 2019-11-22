Beloved Oscar-winning films shine on screens this weekend

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Beloved Oscar-winning films shine on screens this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Leonardo DiCaprio, James Stewart and Tom Hanks are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Nov. 22

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever that he can impersonate people without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Bravo.

The Martian (2015): What if an astronaut gets marooned on Mars? How can he survive? Or cope? Matt Damon stars in a wondrous tale. 5 p.m. FX.

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town confront the challenges of life and family? Sally Field and Olympia Dukakis star. 6:15 p.m. POP (also 2:20 p.m. Saturday).

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946): What if a man wonders if the world would be better off if he had never been born? James Stewart stars in this holiday classic. 8 p.m. USA.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Forrest Gump (1994): What if a simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can offer? Tom Hanks won his second Oscar. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. AMC.

The Revenant (2015): What if a man’s desire to live is so strong that he can overcome every obstacle thrown in is path? Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar. 3:30 p.m. FXX.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): What if a father - who will do anything to spend time with his children - comes up with an ultimate idea? Robin Williams and Sally Field star. 1:30 p.m. Frefm.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950): What if a sharp shooter from the country finds herself the toast of show business? Betty Hutton stars in this musical from Broadway. 12 noon TCM.

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955): What if a talented actress and singer battles alcoholism throughout her career? Susan Hayward should have won an Oscar. 2 p.m. TCM.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1967): What if parents don’t know how to react when their daughter chooses a husband? Katherine Hepburn won her second Oscar. 4:15 p.m. TCM.