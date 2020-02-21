Audrey, Shirley and Meryl light up cable screens this weekend

Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Feb. 21

The Children’s Hour (1961): What if friends find themselves the victim of student gossip? Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine star in this adaptation of Lillian Hellman’s play. 6 p.m. TCM.

Terms of Endearment (1983): What if a mother-and-daughter bicker as they discover how much they love and need each other? Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson won Oscars. 8 p.m. TCM

The Hours (2002): What if three women, at different times, each find themselves trying to assess the potential of life and the severity of regret? Nicole Kidman won an Oscar. 10:30 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Kisses for My President (1964): What if the first woman President of the United States discovers the job is more challenging than she imagined? Polly Bergen and Fred MacMurray star. 4 p.m. TCM.

Gosford Park (2001): What if guests at a manor house in the English countryside of the 1930s find a weekend gets interrupted by murder? Maggie Smith stars. 5:30 p.m. Flix.

How the West Was Won (1963): What if three generations of courageous Americans look for better lives in the American West? Debbie Reynolds and James Stewart head an all-star cast. 8 p.m. TCM.

Twister (1996): What if storm chasers put following tornadoes ahead of every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 8:30 p.m. USA.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Argo (2012): What if the movie industry gets involved in US efforts to rescue Americans during the Iran hostage crisis of 1979? Winner of the Best Picture Oscar. 4 p.m. IFC.

Urban Cowboy (1980): What if a young oil refinery worker looks for love in all the wrong places including a country western bar in Houston? John Travolta and Debra Winger star. 8 p.m. CMT.

The Color Purple (1985): What if a woman finds herself in the middle of a journey to self-discovery? Whoopi Goldberg was Oscar nominated. 7:30 p.m. Sundance.