Art talks, help for job seekers and 3 queens in Community News this week

Ridgefield artist receives award

Ridgefield High School junior Lauren Kim has received a 2021 National (YoungArts) Foundation award.

Library offers resources for job seekers

The Ridgefield Library kicks off a new series online at noon on Jan. 19, called “Find a Job: Career and Job Search” to help people who are looking for a job or a change of career. The series will include workshops, webinars and a job search work team. The series will be held each month.

There is also a recurring online workshop called “Job Search Resources” to show library databases, digital books and websites that people can use in a job search.

Register for either program at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282 ext. 12004 for information.

Library hosts expert speakers

The Ridgefield Library is hosting expert speakers presenting a variety of topics beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12with an online crash course on resume writing with Noelle Gross Amann as the instructor. Other presenters are scheduled for the winter, and spring where topics range from networking, to how to use and navigate the latest job search technologies.

Register for the program at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282 ext. 12004 for information.

Making Connections through art

Michael Gitlitz, the executive director of the Katonah Museum of Art will present an online ARTtalk as part of its ARTtalks series, via Zoom at the Ridgefield Library at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The event will focus on the history, mission and architecture of the Museum of Art, as well as feature several past, current and future exhibitions of note. Gitlitz will also discuss how the museum and his vision are driven by a desire to create connections within communities with the intention of creating experiences of transcendence through art for all ages. He will also talk about how the Museum of Art has remained vital through artists’ and scholars’ talks and virtual exhibitions.

Gitlitz received a post-graduate diploma in the Fine and Decorative Arts from Sotheby’s Institute in London and previously worked at important galleries such as Hirschl & Adler Modern and the Marlborough Gallery before assuming his role as the executive director at the Museum of Art in 2018.

The library’s ARTalks series is in its 10th annual season, and explores the creative process through lectures, films and workshops that focus on art, architecture and design. The program is also co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

Register for the program at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282 ext. 12004 for information.

Continuing Education offers language programs

Multiple levels of French, Italian, and Spanish language classes start in late January and early February through the Ridgefield Continuing Education. The courses are taught on live Zoom classes, providing an interactive way to learn a foreign language.

Beginning, intermediate and advanced classes are available both day and evening. Tuition ranges from $81 to $119 with an additional text fee. A Ridgefield senior (age 62 and over) discount is available. Instructors are native speakers, or have lived in the country. Advance registration for the classes is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org for dates and times of the classes or phone Peggy Bruno, director of the Ridgefield Public Schools’ Adult/Continuing Education program at 203-431-2812.

Three Queens history seminar

The Ridgefield Continuing Education program is offering a history seminar led by Nancy Maxwell, a veteran history teacher, who shares many anecdotes that provide humanity and life to the lives of Elizabeth I., Mary Queen of Scots and Victoria, according to the the program’s organizers.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org/writhist.html for more information. The class starts Jan. 26, and also meets Feb. 2, and 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The cost is $55. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, pay $44. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org for more information or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Alice Paul Day Celebration to be held via Zoom

“Ridgefield’s Radical” Suffragist Alice Paul is going to be honored at the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield’s Alice Paul Day celebration at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 via Zoom. The celebration is co-sponsored by the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center.

Alice Paul was a resident of Ridgefield for over 30 years, and was one of the most influential women in America. She led the fight for women’s right to vote, and championed equal rights for women through most of the 20th century.

Guests will also be invited to watch the winning raffle ticket be drawn for renowned Ridgefield artist, Tina Cobelle Sturges’ 36-inch by 36-inch seascape artwork titled: “Morning Solitude” as part of the League’s annual fundraiser. Sturges created the artwork for the league’s art raffle.

Visit Keeler’s Calendar of Events on its website to register. Go to the league’s website: www.rlwv.org/art-raffle-2020 to purchase $5 raffle tickets for the artwork.

Job Search Work Team meeting

A Job Search Work Team will meet online weekly from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays beginning March 2, via the library’s team approach to job searching that is meant to give its participants networking opportunities, peer support and tips. The team, and meeting also includes accountability for weekly job search job search tasks that participants do.

Register for the program at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282 ext. 12004 for information.

Dance, toning and stretch classes offered

The Ridgefield Continuing Education program is offering new dance toning and stretch classes that provide participants with fun, stress relief, cardio exercise, muscle training and total body conditioning live, online via Zoom. Classes start Jan. 25, and also meet Feb. 1, 8, 22 and March 1. The classes also meet Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $62. Follow up classes start in March.

Each class starts with core muscle toning at standing position, followed by low-impact dance exercises to a selection of music such as salsa and cha cha, as well as hits from the 1960s to the 1980s. The choreography is easy to follow and no dance experience is needed. The class concludes with relaxing stretches, with no head-down positions.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes with good support. A yoga mat, water bottle and towel are also needed. Instructor Motoko Kuroda has an M.A. in Fitness Management and has been teaching dance toning and stretch, Zumba, Zumba Toning, and other cardio courses for many years.

Barre-lates, yoga, tai chi chuan, tai chi exercises, fit and tight, and pilates fusion are also available. There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org for details or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Class looks at writing a novel or a short story

“Writing a Novel or Short Story,” a new Ridgefield Continuing Education class with author Michael Canavan, covers how to create, develop, or complete a novel or short story. Participants will learn by focusing on the basics, such as character development of major and minor character backgrounds, scene creation, as well as a fully developed plot of all the main conflicts and actions of a story by building scenes that move a story ahead through its first, second, and final drafts.

Canavan is the author of two novels, a collection of short stories, and nearly a dozen nonfiction books. He has taught creative writing in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. Advance registration is required. The cost is $115. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $92. The class is Feb. 1, 8 and 22, and March 1 and 8. New students meet from 1 to 3 p.m. and students continuing from a prior session meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Instruction is live, interactive and online via Zoom. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.