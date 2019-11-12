Art sales, tree festivals and more head to Fairfield County

Lounsbury House will host a Champagne Preview Party for their 19th Biennial Holiday Tree Festival on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festival runs from Nov. 15-17.

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale, through Dec. 31, BCC’s Gallery Shop located at 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Preview party: Nov. 8, 5-8 p.m. Shop Local Saturday sale: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

2019 Tree Festival, Nov. 14-17, Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., Ridgefield. Shop for trees, holiday decor and more. Tickets $10. Info: lounsburyhouse.org.

The Center for Family Justice’s Speaking with Men Breakfast, Nov. 15, 7:30 a.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Featuring activist/documentarian Byron Hurt. Tickets: $50. Proceeds will benefit CFJ, which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Info: 203-334-6154, ext. 135, CenterforFamilyJustice.org.

Festive Home, Nov. 16 through Dec. 22, 34 Halpin Ln. Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will hold their annual holiday market featuring jewelry, ceramics, scarves and gloves and original artwork. The event is free. The preview party will be held Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. for a $20 fee. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the guild’s programming and exhibitions. Info: rgoa.org.

11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. We’re Back Party, Nov. 29, noon-6 p.m. Photos with Santa, Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Photo packages from $29.99. Reindeer will depart Dec. 22, but Santa will remain for photos Christmas Eve, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Abilis Gardens & Gifts Holiday Sip & Shop Art Show, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Abilis Gardens & Gifts, 50 Glenville St., Greenwich. Art show features paintings and digital art created by adults who are supported by Abilis. Info: abilis.us/calendar.

Holiday Stroll Christmas at the Tavern, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Includes an "I SPY" game for kids, hot drinks, and s'mores. The Holiday Boutique will be open. Free. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

Holiday Art Show, Dec. 6-14, Keeler Tavern’s Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Ten local artists will display their work. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. (Camp Hip Hop); Dec. 7, 7-11 p.m. (Casino Under the Stars); Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. (Nutcracker Sweet Tea), Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Benefits Camp HOPE America-Connecticut and The Center for Family Justice. Tickets: $5-$10. Info: FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org.

Saint Nicholas Fair, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Free admission. Info: 203-375-1503, trinityepiscopal00@att.net.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m., includes Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob and Riverside. Shopping, dining, live music, and more. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance, Santa Claus, and holiday displays. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799.

Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Snow date: Dec. 15. Tables: $20-$40. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Ct., Milford, CT 06460. Info: 203-605-7600.